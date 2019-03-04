Himachal school board seeks IAF help to deliver Class 10, 12 papers in snowbound areas

With annual exams of Class 10 and Class 12 set to begin on March 6, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has sought the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) and state government to deliver question papers in snowbound areas.

Due to frequent spells of snow, roads in several parts, particularly Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti district, are blocked.

The question papers have been sent to the collection centres set up in these parts and will be airlifted to the examination centres in Pangi valley of Chamba and Lahual-Spiti district.

“We have sought the help of IAF and the state government chopper to deliver question papers in areas which are cut off from rest of the state due to snow,” said HPBoSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni. He said other alternatives to deliver question papers were also being explored.

More than 2.35 lakh students will be appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 exams being conducted by HPBoSE.

Meanwhile, after remaining shut for a day, the 294km long arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Sunday afternoon to clear the stranded vehicles.

The highway was closed on Saturday after landslides triggered by rain blocked the highway between Ramban and Jawahar tunnel. Massive landslides at Mompassi and Panthyal left more than 3,000 vehicles stranded at different locations. Though the men of Hindustan Construction Company carrying four-laning works Ramban-Banihal section managed to clear the debris from both locations after working overnight, a fresh landslide on Sunday morning, delayed the highway reopening.

