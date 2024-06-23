Himanta calls humanitarian aid for Manipur residents taken refuge in Assam

Silchar: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the officials and administration of the Cachar district to provide humanitarian aid to over 1700 residents who have taken shelter in the district escaping the violence in neighbouring Manipur’s Jiribam. Displaced people from Manipur’s Jiribam taking shelter in a camp in Cachar’s Lakhipur area (HT Photo/Sourced)

Thousands of people fled Jiribam in Manipur to neighbouring states, mostly Assam, following fresh incidents of violence.

Sarma conducted a video conference with Cachar’s district commissioner (DC), Rohan Kumar Jha, and superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta and took stock of the situation. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP), and other senior officials.

After the meeting, the Assam chief minister’s office wrote on X, “HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma held a Video Conference with DC Cachar and SP on the recent incidents in Jiribam, Manipur and instructed them to ensure peace and tranquillity is maintained in Cachar.”

The CMO said that Sarma has instructed the officials to ensure that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people who have taken refuge in the district.

District commissioner Jha, after the meeting, told HT that at present, over 1,700 people from Jiribam are taking shelter in the district. He said that they are in constant touch with the officials of the Jiribam district, and multiple meetings were being conducted. On Sunday, another round of meetings will be conducted in the Lakhipur area of Cachar.

Following fresh incidents of violence in Manipur’s Jiribam in the first week of June, a large number of locals started taking shelter in Assam’s Cachar district. According to the police, most of them are staying in the houses of their relatives and friends.

However, a few shelter camps were also created to shelter those who fled Jiribam. Assam police increased the security arrangements along the border with Manipur to ensure that no person is entering Cachar with arms.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said that people from different communities, including Kuki, Hmar, Naga and Meitei, have taken shelter in Cachar and to prevent further tension, additional security forces have been deployed.

“We know there are tensions in our neighbouring state and we are allowing victims to take temporary refuge here on humanitarian grounds, but we will not allow them to create tension in our district,” the SP said.

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between the two communities, Kukis and Meiteis, which has claimed at least 225 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.