e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Hinduism doesn’t shut door for anyone, says Mamata Banerjee

Hinduism doesn’t shut door for anyone, says Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reduction of central funds to the state.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:28 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Hinduism doesn’t shut the door for anyone.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Hinduism doesn’t shut the door for anyone.(HT Photo)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Hinduism doesn’t shut the door for anyone.

“Religion is culture, religion is unity, religion is love and the religion is making the poor strong. Hinduism doesn’t shut the door for anyone,” Mamata Banerjee said in an event by Bharat Sevashram.

She further said that Hinduism does not believe in divide and rule but in ‘togetherness’.

Meanwhile, she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reduction of central funds to the state.

“I write to you with deep concern regarding the steady reduction of central funds to our state and also the inordinate delay in the release of funds due to us, from the central government,” wrote Banerjee.

tags
top news
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news