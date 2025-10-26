'Hindus on paper but…': VHP sounds alarm on ‘crypto-Christians'

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday voiced concerns over what it calls "crypto-Christians", individuals who, as per the organisation, practice Christianity in faith and worship but remain officially recorded as Hindus to continue enjoying the benefits of reservation. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Secretary General, Milind Parande, claimed that several conspiracies aim to weaken Hindus and India. (ANI photo)

Speaking to reporters, VHP General Secretary Milind Parande alleged that many converts do not update their official records after conversion, keeping the change invisible to both the government and society.

"Only the Church knows their true religious affiliation," Parande said, adding that they have adopted a strategy of not changing the names of converts, so that conversions remain hidden.

"This way, Christians can claim that conversions are not taking place, and population statistics appear unchanged," he said, adding that "after conversion, such people do not change their names or official records because they wish to continue availing reservation benefits."

Parande cited examples from voter lists where certain villages show no Christians on paper, yet host multiple churches.

"When the VHP examines voter lists, some villages show no Christians at all, yet there are multiple churches there. If no Christians live in those villages, then for whom were these churches built? It clearly indicates they are meant for conversions," he said.

VHP on drug addiction among Indian youth Additionally, the VHP leader claimed that several conspiracies — both domestic and foreign- aim to weaken Hindus and India, one of which is to push the country's youth toward drug addiction.

He said that India lies between the 'Golden Crescent' (Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) and the 'Golden Triangle' (Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar) — two major narcotics-producing regions — making it both a transit route and a target for the drug trade.

In response, VHP-affiliated groups Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini are reportedly preparing nationwide awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

"Bajrang Dal volunteers will visit nearly 6,000 blocks across the country in November and December to engage youth in anti-drug initiatives, while Durga Vahini will cover around 4,000 blocks," Parande said, warning that drug addiction threatens families, financial stability, and public health.