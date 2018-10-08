Hindustan Purvodyay 2018 LIVE: Working on land acquisition policies for airports, says Jayant Sinha
Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jayant Singh, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and other personalities will present their views on development in India’s eastern states. Follow live updates here.
12:20pm IST
12.15pm IST
12:05pm IST
11:55am IST
11:50am IST
11:45am IST
11:35am IST
11:30am IST
Follow live updates here:
We introduced bankruptcy code: Jayant Sinha
Our govt has introduced bankruptcy code. And according to the code, the govt will seize a business if the owner fails to repay bank loans. The business will be sold and the loan amount returned to the bank: Jayant Sinha
Jayant Sinha on challenges
Every development activity will need land, said civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha. Airports will need land. We are working on land acquisition policies. We are also working on safety and security.
Centre has worked to develop villages: MoS tribal affairs
The Centre has worked to develop villages and achieved significant success, said minister of state for tribal affairs Sudarshan Bhagat. Education has always been a challenge. In such circumstances, skill development is being focussed on.
We don’t do vote bank politics: Raghubar
BJP wants women to be empowered so that they can work for society and the country. We will work to fulfil the dreams of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. We want to work for the development of all, and therefore, we do not do vote bank politics.
India can’t develop if eastern states are backward: Raghubar
If eastern states are not developed, India cannot develop. This is the reason eastern states are focussing on development. Security is a big issue in eastern states as most share a border with some country or the other. Along with development, security is a big issue in these states.
Made three districts Maoist-free in three years: Raghubar
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said in three years, three districts were made Maoist-free, and soon, the issue will be dealt with completely. He said by next year the whole of Jharkhand will be made Maoist-free. He said lack of development led to rise of Maoist activities. He said development in Maoist-affected villages led to eradication of the problem. He termed those associated with the Patthalgadi movement as anti-nationals.
Will win all seats in Jharkhand in 2019: CM Raghubar Das
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats from the state next year. He says politics of hariya daaru (local brew) will no longer be accepted and Jharkhand will only witness development.He accused Congress of corruption, and said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha did nothing for the benefit of the state.
Lowest number of mob lynching cases in Jharkhand: CM Raghubar Das
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das says his state has the lowest number of mob lynching cases in India. He said people have faith in his govt. He promised 24-hour electricity by the end of this year. 23 lakh housholds have got electricity connection. He said Jharkhand deserves power plants as it sells coal. He said Jharkhand is now a developed state. There are problems but they will be solved. Our aim is that Jharkhand should be compared with the world’s most developed states.