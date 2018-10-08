Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 08, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Hindustan Purvodyay 2018 LIVE: Working on land acquisition policies for airports, says Jayant Sinha

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jayant Singh, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and other personalities will present their views on development in India’s eastern states. Follow live updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 08, 2018 12:37 IST
highlights

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jayant Sinha, Manoj Sinha and Radhamohan Singh, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi and other personalities will present their views on development in India’s eastern states.

Follow live updates here:

12:20pm IST

We introduced bankruptcy code: Jayant Sinha

Our govt has introduced bankruptcy code. And according to the code, the govt will seize a business if the owner fails to repay bank loans. The business will be sold and the loan amount returned to the bank: Jayant Sinha

12.15pm IST

Jayant Sinha on challenges

Every development activity will need land, said civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha. Airports will need land. We are working on land acquisition policies. We are also working on safety and security.

12:05pm IST

Centre has worked to develop villages: MoS tribal affairs

The Centre has worked to develop villages and achieved significant success, said minister of state for tribal affairs Sudarshan Bhagat. Education has always been a challenge. In such circumstances, skill development is being focussed on.

11:55am IST

We don’t do vote bank politics: Raghubar

BJP wants women to be empowered so that they can work for society and the country. We will work to fulfil the dreams of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. We want to work for the development of all, and therefore, we do not do vote bank politics.

11:50am IST

India can’t develop if eastern states are backward: Raghubar

If eastern states are not developed, India cannot develop. This is the reason eastern states are focussing on development. Security is a big issue in eastern states as most share a border with some country or the other. Along with development, security is a big issue in these states.

11:45am IST

Made three districts Maoist-free in three years: Raghubar

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said in three years, three districts were made Maoist-free, and soon, the issue will be dealt with completely. He said by next year the whole of Jharkhand will be made Maoist-free. He said lack of development led to rise of Maoist activities. He said development in Maoist-affected villages led to eradication of the problem. He termed those associated with the Patthalgadi movement as anti-nationals.

11:35am IST

Will win all seats in Jharkhand in 2019: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats from the state next year. He says politics of hariya daaru (local brew) will no longer be accepted and Jharkhand will only witness development.He accused Congress of corruption, and said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha did nothing for the benefit of the state.

11:30am IST

Lowest number of mob lynching cases in Jharkhand: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das says his state has the lowest number of mob lynching cases in India. He said people have faith in his govt. He promised 24-hour electricity by the end of this year. 23 lakh housholds have got electricity connection. He said Jharkhand deserves power plants as it sells coal. He said Jharkhand is now a developed state. There are problems but they will be solved. Our aim is that Jharkhand should be compared with the world’s most developed states.