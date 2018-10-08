Hindustan Purvodyay 2018 LIVE: Working on land acquisition policies for airports, says Jayant Sinha

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jayant Sinha, Manoj Sinha and Radhamohan Singh, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi and other personalities will present their views on development in India’s eastern states.

12:20pm IST We introduced bankruptcy code: Jayant Sinha Our govt has introduced bankruptcy code. And according to the code, the govt will seize a business if the owner fails to repay bank loans. The business will be sold and the loan amount returned to the bank: Jayant Sinha





12.15pm IST Jayant Sinha on challenges Every development activity will need land, said civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha. Airports will need land. We are working on land acquisition policies. We are also working on safety and security.





12:05pm IST Centre has worked to develop villages: MoS tribal affairs The Centre has worked to develop villages and achieved significant success, said minister of state for tribal affairs Sudarshan Bhagat. Education has always been a challenge. In such circumstances, skill development is being focussed on.





11:55am IST We don’t do vote bank politics: Raghubar BJP wants women to be empowered so that they can work for society and the country. We will work to fulfil the dreams of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. We want to work for the development of all, and therefore, we do not do vote bank politics.





11:50am IST India can’t develop if eastern states are backward: Raghubar If eastern states are not developed, India cannot develop. This is the reason eastern states are focussing on development. Security is a big issue in eastern states as most share a border with some country or the other. Along with development, security is a big issue in these states.





11:45am IST Made three districts Maoist-free in three years: Raghubar Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said in three years, three districts were made Maoist-free, and soon, the issue will be dealt with completely. He said by next year the whole of Jharkhand will be made Maoist-free. He said lack of development led to rise of Maoist activities. He said development in Maoist-affected villages led to eradication of the problem. He termed those associated with the Patthalgadi movement as anti-nationals.





11:35am IST Will win all seats in Jharkhand in 2019: CM Raghubar Das Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats from the state next year. He says politics of hariya daaru (local brew) will no longer be accepted and Jharkhand will only witness development.He accused Congress of corruption, and said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha did nothing for the benefit of the state.



