e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / India News / Hindustan Times revamps its e-paper with best-in-class features

Hindustan Times revamps its e-paper with best-in-class features

Hindustan Times e-paper, which has had the best-in-class features to enhance interactively, also gives readers the freedom to listen to a story with its text-to-speech feature. Just click the Listen icon and there you go.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 10:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Hindustan Times, acclaimed for its editorial quality, innovation and journalism ethics, has launched its e-paper with a new look and feel to give readers access to over 20 editions of the newspaper.

The e-paper, which has had the best-in-class features to enhance interactively, also gives readers the freedom to listen to a story with its text-to-speech feature. Just click the Listen icon and there you go.

Readers can also bookmark stories that you want to come back to later or share the stories straight from the e-paper with their friends and family.

The e-paper link (click here) leads readers right to the front page of the newspaper. You need to tap on the news item (click anywhere on the text or the headline on a desktop) to open the detailed story view which will have both text and the accompanying image. Of course, you can zoom in or zoom out for better readability. Or set the font size as per your convenience.

Readers also have the option to download the entire print edition, or just a particular page. The entire text is completely searchable. So if you are looking for something particular, you just need to type the keyword that interests you. The newspaper column format has also been preserved to give our readers the best experience.

The desktop version of e-paper provides three different views - the thumbview, the listview and fullview. The mobile version of the site has only the thumbview since other two views are not suitable for the mobile format. On iPad and tablets, however, readers can see all the three views in landscape orientation.

Over 20 Hindustan Times editions across the country mean that readers can get access to the high-quality news and analysis from their hometown. They just have to select the location and the e-paper of their choice will be displayed.

tags
top news
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
‘Occupy Gateway’ protest in Mumbai against JNU violence called off
‘Occupy Gateway’ protest in Mumbai against JNU violence called off
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs with Virat Kohli
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs with Virat Kohli
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news