'His daadi would...': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul's 'spit-and-run technique', mentions Indira Gandhi
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday criticised Rahul Gandhi for his Twitter two-liners and said this does not behove the leader of the opposition party. Replying to Rahul Gandhi's accusation that the government is privatising profit and nationalising loss, Sitharaman said, "I would want him to engage in serious discussions rather than throw these two-liners every now and then."
"Why is he suddenly concerned about loss and profit? Over the decades, his government tried to privatise tax payerss' money. You all know how. This is what the UPA government did, privatising tax payers' money for the betterment of one family," Sitharaman said.
Terming Rahul Gandhi's technique as 'spit-and-run', Sitharaman said, "His daadi would have nationalised banks but nationalising of loss in banks took place during the UPA time. And nationalising corruption in what they did."
There should be some more intense homework before Rahul Gandhi speaks up, the minister said, adding, "What is this spit-and-run? Stand there and be ready for discussion."
Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in solidarity with the bank employees who are observing a two-day nationwide strike under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions, protesting the government's policy to privatise lenders. "GOI is privatising profit & nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India’s financial security. I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees," he tweeted.
Assuring that this move is only to ensure that these banks continue contributing to the country's economy, Sitharaman said the interest of the workers will remain fully protected.
Referring to Indira Gandhi's decision of nationalising banks in the '70s, Sitharaman said, "Yes, Indira Gandhiji nationalised banks. There was a purpose. I am not getting into whether it was served — fully or partially."
