‘His views relevant even today’: PM Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the 53rd death anniversary of party ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Speaking at the ‘Samarpan Diwas’ programme in Upadhyaya’s memory, PM Modi said that Upadhyaya’s views are relevant even today.
“Deendayal Upadhyaya ji was like the head of this vast family of ours. He continuously gave inspiration to our family. All of you have read his works and have achieved success in your lives by following his principles,” PM Modi said. He added that Upadhyay’s works feel fresh even today, further saying that the more one follows the right-wing ideologue’s works, the more points of view he comes across.
“Today, Upadhyaya ji’s views are as relevant as they were during his days. In fact, they will continue to be relevant in the coming time as well,” the Prime Minister said. He added that Upadhyaya’s views will be relevant whenever there is a question on the welfare of humanity. Quoting a Sanskrit shloka, PM Modi said, “Through power, one can get only limited respect. One will get respect only if he is actually influential. However, a wise person is respected everywhere. Deendayal ji was a living example of this.”
Upadhyaya, he further remarked, is also an example of how a political leader should conduct himself in social life. PM Modi further explained how several of Upadhyaya’s views are in line with various policies of the central government.
Born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura, Deendayal Upadhyaya, was a leader of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, a forerunner to what is the present BJP. Besides PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda was present at the ‘Samarpan Diwas’ event. Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, paid his tributes to Upadhyaya in Guwahati, Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh’s full statement on ‘present situation’ in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His views relevant even today’: PM Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s agreement with China on disengagement with troops: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They should look inward': Venkaiah Naidu on MP's question citing Sweden report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Rajnath Singh told Parliament on India, China disengagement at Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Amit Shah pays floral tribute on Deendayal Upadhyaya's death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meeting Ram Madhav gave me sense of what was to come: Former Pak envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another ploy’: Govt rebuts claim that letters were planted in Wilson’s laptop
- Rona Wilson was arrested in June 2018 on suspicion of his alleged links with the violence that erupted in Bhima Koregaon village in Maharashtra in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to move to east of Finger 8, no patrolling in disputed area: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to amend FRBM Act for additional borrowing
- The amendment of the FRBM Act comes at a time when the revenue growth has not been spectacular and the central devolution to the state has come down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court quashes privilege notices issued to Stalin, 17 other DMK lawmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election fervour in Kerala, Tamil Nadu likely to peak with PM Modi’s visit
- In Kerala’s Kochi, after inaugurating the new complex of BPCL, Modi will interact with core committee members of the state unit and discuss poll strategies, said BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran on Wednesday. The party has asked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Disengagement plan at Pangong Tso finalised’, says Rajnath Singh on China row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China standoff: All you need to know about disengagement on Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS, BJP in direct contest in GHMC mayor, deputy mayor elections today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox