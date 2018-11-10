Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala refuses to accept expulsion from Indian National Lok Dal

Expelled from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) earlier this month, Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday that he has not received any expulsion order so far.

Refusing to accept his expulsion, Dushyant pointed out that neither has his expulsion order been issued officially by INLD nor has the party’s national executive met to decide the issue.

Dushyant, who is the Hisar Member of Parliament, and his younger brother, Digvijay Chautala, were expelled from the primary membership of the INLD on November 2 by their grandfather, OP Chautala, who is the national president of the INLD.

Dushyant was also removed from the post of leader of the INLD Parliamentary Board.

Claiming that he had learnt about his ‘expulsion’ only through the media, Dushyant said that only the INLD’s national executive, or a committee headed by the party president, can take action against him.

The INLD, which is Haryana’s main opposition party, could be heading for a split with the fight within the Chautala family coming out in the open in the past few days.

Both Dushyant and Dijvijay are sons of Chautala’s elder son, Ajay Chautala.

Ajay, who came out from Tihar prison on Monday on parole, told his supporters in Delhi that the next course of action would be decided in the coming days after he completes a tour of Haryana.

Dushyant and Digvijay are great-grandsons of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The action follows recent activities of both youth leaders and their supporters who were trying to project Dushyant as a chief ministerial face in Assembly elections in Haryana to be held around October next year.

“Both Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Singh have been accused of indiscipline, hooliganism and spreading disaffection within the party against the party leadership during the birthday celebrations of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Gohana on October 7,” an INLD statement had said.

O.P. Chautala and his elder son, Ajay, were convicted in the JBT (junior basic teacher) recruitment scam in January 2013. Both were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by a CBI court in Delhi. Both cannot contest elections due to the conviction.

The INLD has been managed by Chautala’s younger son Abhay Singh Chautala since then.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 21:50 IST