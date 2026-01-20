Hit, reverse, repeat: Gurugram doctor repeatedly runs over deliver worker with his SUV, caught on cam

Moments later, the SUV returns, swerving towards the delivery executives and hitting the bikes again before fleeing the scene once more.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident emerged online, showing five to six Swiggy riders standing at a roadside pickup point in Sector 93, waiting to collect orders when a black Scorpio suddenly hits a parked motorcycle, allegedly belonging to Pawar, and drives away.

The accused, an ayurvedic practitioner named Navin Yadav , was posted at a government primary health centre in Daultabad. He was taken into custody on Monday evening for repeatedly running over 43-year-old Tinku Pawar with his Mahindra Scorpio in a narrow alley late on Sunday night, authorities said.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after he deliberately ran over a delivery executive at least four times in Gurugram’s Sector 93, police said on Monday.

As reported by HT earlier, the victim, a delivery executive for an online commerce website, was critically injured during the incident. Pawar, a resident of Chandpur in Dhani, Rewari, lived in Gurugram’s Hayatpur.

The incident occurred between 11:30 pm and 11:45 pm on Sunday. Videos captured by Pawar’s colleagues and the CCTV footage showed the SUV reversing repeatedly and running over Pawar multiple times.

Confrontation escalated Investigators said the altercation began after Yadav’s vehicle struck Pawar’s parked motorcycle. Hearing the noise, Pawar and other delivery executives came out of the warehouse and raised an alarm.

As they tried to stop the SUV, Yadav allegedly reversed suddenly, knocking Pawar off balance and hitting other executives in the process.

Sunny Pawar, the victim’s 18-yaer-old son, described the attack in detail. “After that, the driver moved forward and ran over my father, only to reverse again. He kept reversing the car to run over my father at least four times, leaving him with severe injuries and multiple fractures in his left leg,” he said.

Pawar said his father screamed in pain, but the driver left the spot and returned to his residence, just 200 metres away. “My father’s colleague informed my mother, after which they rushed him to a private hospital in Rewari. Doctors told us he has multiple fractures in his left leg and will require surgeries,” Sunny added.

Police action after delivery executives protest On Monday morning, several delivery executives gathered at the Sector 93 police post, alleging police inaction and demanding immediate action against the accused.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Yadav was irritated by motorcycles parked in the lane, which served as a pickup point for delivery executives.

“He had arguments with them earlier as well over the same issue. On Sunday night, after seeing the motorcycles parked again, he lost his temper and rammed them,” Turan said. “When the delivery executives protested, Yadav allegedly drove the Scorpio over them.”

Turan added that Yadav has been arrested and his vehicle remains seized. “Based on the victim’s statement, an FIR has been registered under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10 police station. Investigation is underway,” he added.

(With inputs from Debashish Karmakar)