SUV driver held for running over delivery man multiple times in Gurugram road rage

A 41-year-old ayurvedic practitioner was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he ran over a 43-year-old man in his Scorpio, repeatedly reversing and running over the victim at least four times in a shocking road rage incident at Gurugram’s Sector 93, police said on Monday. The victim was struck after confronting the driver over a damaged motorcycle and later required multiple surgeries for leg injuries. (HT)

The accused, Navin Yadav, posted at a government primary health centre in Daultabad, was arrested on Monday evening for deliberately using his Mahindra Scorpio to strike 43-year-old Tinku Pawar at least four times in a narrow alley late on Sunday night, police said.

The victim, a delivery executive for an online commerce website, was a resident of Chandpur in Dhani in Rewari but lived at Gurugram’s Hayatpur, was left critically injured.

The incident took place between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Sunday when Pawar along with several other delivery executives were waiting to receive orders for delivery to customers. CCTV footage and videos of the incident recorded by Pawar’s colleagues surfaced on social media showing the SUV repeatedly reversing and running over Pawar in a narrow alley.

Investigators familiar with the matter said the confrontation began after Yadav’s vehicle hit Pawar’s parked motorcycle. Hearing the noise, Pawar and other delivery executives came out of the warehouse and raised an alarm.

As the group tried to stop the SUV, Yadav allegedly reversed suddenly, knocking Pawar off balance and hitting other executives as well.

Sunny Pawar (18), the victim’s son, said his father fell after the vehicle reversed abruptly. “After that, the driver moved forward and ran over my father, only to reverse again. He kept reversing the car to run over my father at least four times, leaving him with severe injuries and multiple fractures in his left leg,” he said.

Pawar said that his father kept screaming in pain but the driver left the spot and entered his residence which was hardly 200 metres away from the spot.

“My father’s colleague informed my mother, after which they rushed him to a private hospital in Rewari. Doctors told us he has multiple fractures in his left leg and will require surgeries,” Sunny said.

On Monday morning, several delivery executives gathered at the Sector 93 police post, alleging police inaction and demanding immediate action against the accused.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Yadav was irritated by motorcycles parked in the lane, which served as a pickup point for delivery executives. “He had arguments with them earlier as well over the same issue. On Sunday night, after seeing the motorcycles parked again, he lost his temper and rammed them,” Turan said. When the delivery executives protested, Yadav allegedly drove the Scorpio over them.

“We have arrested the accused and seized his vehicle. Based on the victim’s statement, an FIR has been registered under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10 police station,” Turan said, adding that investigation is underway.