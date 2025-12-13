SUV on wrong side blocks another car in Gurugram, driver steps out to threaten

The occupants of a Scorpio and men seated in another car were seen engaging in a heated exchange during a road rage incident in Gurugram. The Gurugram Police have launched an investigation into the case.(X)

A video of the incident, shared on social media, shows two men stepping out of a decorated Scorpio that was being driven in the wrong direction and shouting at the driver of another car.

A dashcam clip was shared by Samarth Mathur on social media platform X (formerly know as Twitter), tagging Gurugram police. However, HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Two men exited the vehicle and confronted Mathur while shouting at him.

The footage shows the Scorpio approaching from the opposite lane and blocking Mathur’s car near AIPL Joy Street on the Main Gujjar Road in Sector 66.

The Gurugram Police have launched an investigation into the case, NDTV reported.

In his social media post, Mathur described the incident, saying, “Conveniently driving on the wrong side, halting the entire traffic. Approaching others, ready to kill. How are common people supposed to protect themselves against this gundagardi?” He tagged the Gurugram police and traffic police handles in his post.

When the police responded and asked for his contact details, Mathur refused, stating that he was uncomfortable sharing them.

He questioned the request, saying, “I don't understand why the contact details are needed. Is there not enough proof in this video itself of the unsafe driving, intimidation, harassment, public nuisance?”