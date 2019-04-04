HIV-positive pregnant woman hangs herself in Indore

An HIV-positive woman allegedly hanged herself to death on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore to avoid her yet-to-be-born child from being affected by the disease, police said on Thursday.

The doctors in the district hospital got the delivery of the child done but the infant had died in the womb, the hospital officials said.

Annapurna police station in-charge Ali said, “The woman’s husband, who is also an HIV patient, told police that she was under depression due to her disease. He was sleeping when the woman took this extreme step.”

The husband said she was feeling bad as she had a miscarriage last year. “She thought that it had happened due to her illness,” he said.

The woman has a five-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

Ali also said that the woman lodged a complaint with police a few weeks ago accusing her uncle of sexually harassing her five-year-old daughter. The family members were exerting pressure on her to withdraw the case.

Police are trying to find out the exact reason behind her death as she didn’t leave behind any suicide note, Ali said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 19:46 IST