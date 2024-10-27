Hoax bomb threats to airlines continue, 50 flights targeted today

At least 50 flights operated by Indian air carriers received bomb threats on Sunday. Over the past two weeks, more than 350 flights have faced similar hoax threats, with most threats issued via social media. Over 50 Indian flights targeted by bomb threats on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

On Sunday, Akasa Air reported that 15 of its flights received security alerts. After thorough inspections, all aircraft were cleared for operations. IndiGo received threats for 18 flights, while Vistara had alerts for 17 flights, PTI reported.

Centre taking steps to ban hoax bomb perpetrators from flying

Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu announced on Sunday that the Centre is considering measures to ban individuals who issue hoax bomb threats from flying.

"We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty. We are also taking steps to ban such persons from flying. We will announce them in the coming days," he said.

In response to the rising number of hoax threats, the IT Ministry has directed social media platforms to uphold diligence and promptly remove false information in line with IT rules.

Taking the threats seriously, the government has started identifying those behind these hoaxes and has asked social media platforms, including Meta and X, to share data related to such messages. A senior official said that cooperation is required for public safety, PTI reported.

The report said that some individuals responsible for hoax threats have been traced, though details about their locations and identities have not been disclosed.