‘Hold On, I’m Comin’: Trump's chosen India envoy Sergio Gor enters with a song and ‘real friendship’ promise

The ceremony marked the formal beginning of Gor’s tenure in New Delhi at a time when India-US ties have faced strains amid President Trump’s repeated claims about brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire after Operation Sindoor and his decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian imports over buying Russian oil amid the Ukraine war.

The song, written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter, is known for its upbeat rhythm and chorus, and had topped the Billboard Hot R&B chart. Sam Moore, one half of the duo, died last year at the age of 89.

As Gor walked up to the podium to take the oath of office on the 1966 soul classic 'Hold On, I'm Comin’ by Sam & Dave played in the background, drawing cheers from those present at the embassy.

Sergio Gor formally took charge on Monday as the new US ambassador-designate to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia during a ceremony at the US Embassy in New Delhi. Among a swarm of crowds, what stood out is his unique entry, especially in context of what he said thereafter on the Trump-Modi equation.

Remarks on Trump–Modi ties In his first address after taking charge, Gor highlighted the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as “genuine” and rooted at the highest political level.

“I've traveled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound not only by shared interests but also by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end,” news agency ANI quoted Sergio Gor as saying.

Sergio Gor on mission in India Gor said he was assuming the role with a clear focus on strengthening bilateral ties, describing India as a nation he approached with “profound respect”.

“It is great to be here as the United States Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission: to elevate the partnership between our two nations to the next level. This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy,” he added.

Referring to his recent interaction with Trump, Gor added, “During my last dinner with him, President Trump recounted his most recent visit to India and spoke fondly of his great friendship with the Prime Minister.”

Gor also struck a lighter note while speaking about President Trump’s working style and the time difference between Washington and New Delhi.

“I hope the President will visit us soon, hopefully within the next year or two. President Trump has a habit of calling at 2am, and with the time difference in New Delhi, that might work out pretty well,” he said.