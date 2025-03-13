Holi 2025: Are banks, liquor shops, schools closed on March 14? A complete guide

Holi 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is falling on March 14 this year. It is usually celebrated around India typically across two days - one which is marked by a holy bonfire, also called Holika Dahan, followed by the celebration with colours the next day. But will markets, banks, educational institutions and liquor shops remain closed on the occasion? Both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for trading on March 14. (HT)

Here’s a breakdown of what is open and what is not on Holi 2025-

Stock markets

Both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for trading on March 14 on the occasion of Holi. Later in the month, both the markets will be closed on March 31 on the occasion of Id-Ul-Fitr as well.

Banks

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays for March 2025, banks are likely to remain closed on both days - March 13 and 14, based on which state they are in. As per the list, banks in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and are likely to remain closed on March 13 for Holika Dahan and on March 14 too. In Kerala, the banks are likely to remain closed on March 13 on the occasion of Attukal Pongala.

Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar are likely to remain closed on March 14 for Holi.

Tripura, Odisha and Bihar may celebrate Holi on March 15, or the holiday for the same will remain extended. In Manipur, banks will remain closed on March 15 to mark the celebration of Yaosang, a local festival.

Liquor shops

Holi is usually marked as a dry day across India. Thus, liquor shops will likely remain closed on March 14 across several parts of the country.

Schools and colleges

Educational institutions across India are usually closed on the occasion of Holi. In Delhi, schools are likely to remain closed on both March 13 and 14, said a report by Business Standard. Other states that may see two-day school holidays include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Jharkhand, the report said.

Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on March 14 as the states have declared it to be a holiday.