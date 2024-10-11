Menu Explore
Holiday declared in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala for Navami

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2024 10:09 AM IST

As Dussehra approaches on October 12, schools, banks and colleges are observing a holiday across several states

In celebration of Ram Navami and the festival of Dussehra, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala have announced a public holiday.

An artist prepares effigies of the demon king Ravana for the Dussehra festival celebration.(PTI)
An artist prepares effigies of the demon king Ravana for the Dussehra festival celebration.(PTI)

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced a public holiday for all, excluding essential services, “in view of the demand of various organisations and the festival of Navami”, a senior official told news agency PTI.

The Reserve Bank of India has also decreed that banks will remain closed on October 11 in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Shillong and Ranchi.

Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu will also have public holidays in their states.

Also Read: 4 injured in cracker blast during Dussehra festivities in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The Kerala government also announced on Thursday that schools under the General Education Department would remain closed for Navratri celebrations on October 11.

Government offices, banks, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed from October 11-12 as well.

Also Read: Dussehra bank holidays 2024: When are banks closed for Dussehra? See holiday list

Many schools have been closed for 10 days since the beginning of Navratri on October 3 in West Bengal. The Telangana government had also announced holidays for government schools across the state from October 2 to October 14. Schools will resume classes again by October 15.

Also Read: Dussehra 2024: Is Vijayadashmi on October 12 or 13? Know correct date, Dashami tithi, shubh muhurat, significance

The festival of Navratri starts on October 3 in India and ends with Vijay Dashami on October 12.

India's neighbouring country, Bangladesh has also announced an extended official holiday for Durga Puja celebrations today. The holiday was announced in order to safeguard the religious traditions of the Hindu community, reported news agency PTI.

The holy festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, is celebrated annually across the country and carries the message of good over evil - Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeating Ravana.

Dussehra, on October 12, will mark the end of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations.

