Holiday declared in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala for Navami

In celebration of Ram Navami and the festival of Dussehra, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala have announced a public holiday. An artist prepares effigies of the demon king Ravana for the Dussehra festival celebration.(PTI)

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced a public holiday for all, excluding essential services, “in view of the demand of various organisations and the festival of Navami”, a senior official told news agency PTI.

The Reserve Bank of India has also decreed that banks will remain closed on October 11 in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Shillong and Ranchi.

Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu will also have public holidays in their states.

The Kerala government also announced on Thursday that schools under the General Education Department would remain closed for Navratri celebrations on October 11.

Government offices, banks, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed from October 11-12 as well.

Many schools have been closed for 10 days since the beginning of Navratri on October 3 in West Bengal. The Telangana government had also announced holidays for government schools across the state from October 2 to October 14. Schools will resume classes again by October 15.

The festival of Navratri starts on October 3 in India and ends with Vijay Dashami on October 12.

India's neighbouring country, Bangladesh has also announced an extended official holiday for Durga Puja celebrations today. The holiday was announced in order to safeguard the religious traditions of the Hindu community, reported news agency PTI.

The holy festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, is celebrated annually across the country and carries the message of good over evil - Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeating Ravana.

Dussehra, on October 12, will mark the end of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations.