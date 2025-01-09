A 42-year-old home guard on Wednesday allegedly murdered his wife and their two daughters in a brutal attack near Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru, police said, adding that he later surrendered to the authorities. Home guard kills wife, daughter, niece on suspicion of infidelity

Additional commissioner Vikas Kumar said: “The accused, Gangaraju, was a home guard with the Hebbagodi police station. He had been suspicious of his wife Bhagyamma’s fidelity for several months, which led to frequent quarrels between them. On the day of the attack, he allegedly used a sickle to murder the three women.”

The victims were identified as Bhagyamma (38), her daughter Navya (19), and her niece Hemavathi (22). “After committing the crime, he reportedly returned to the Hebbagodi police station with the weapon and surrendered to the authorities,” he said.

The family, originally from Neelamangala, had been living in a rented house in the area for the past six years.

North Division DCP Saidulu Adavath said that Gangaraju had chopped the victims’ necks with a sickle. “The neighbours did not hear any sound during the attack. Later, the accused came to the Peenya police station and confessed, stating he had been suspicious of his wife’s fidelity,” Adavath told HT, adding that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.