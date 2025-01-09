Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Home guard kills wife, daughter, niece on suspicion of infidelity

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 09, 2025 07:58 AM IST

A 42-year-old home guard on Wednesday allegedly murdered his wife and their two daughters in a brutal attack near Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru

A 42-year-old home guard on Wednesday allegedly murdered his wife and their two daughters in a brutal attack near Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru, police said, adding that he later surrendered to the authorities.

Home guard kills wife, daughter, niece on suspicion of infidelity
Home guard kills wife, daughter, niece on suspicion of infidelity

Additional commissioner Vikas Kumar said: “The accused, Gangaraju, was a home guard with the Hebbagodi police station. He had been suspicious of his wife Bhagyamma’s fidelity for several months, which led to frequent quarrels between them. On the day of the attack, he allegedly used a sickle to murder the three women.”

The victims were identified as Bhagyamma (38), her daughter Navya (19), and her niece Hemavathi (22). “After committing the crime, he reportedly returned to the Hebbagodi police station with the weapon and surrendered to the authorities,” he said.

The family, originally from Neelamangala, had been living in a rented house in the area for the past six years.

North Division DCP Saidulu Adavath said that Gangaraju had chopped the victims’ necks with a sickle. “The neighbours did not hear any sound during the attack. Later, the accused came to the Peenya police station and confessed, stating he had been suspicious of his wife’s fidelity,” Adavath told HT, adding that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On