Home Minister Amit Shah may be alloted Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bungalow

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi may be allotted to Union home minister Amit Shah, according to a senior government official.

“6A at Krishna Menon Marg has been listed for the home minister’s residence. It will take about a month to complete the formalities including Special Protection Group (SPG) clearances,” an official at the ministry of housing and urban affairs said asking not to be named.

Shah, as a member of Rajya Sabha, Shah was allocated 11, Akbar Road in central Delhi.

Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bunglow in 2004 and stayed there for nearly 14 years till his death.

The residence allotted to him was officially changed from 8 Krishna Menon Marg to 6A.

The allotment of central government bungalows is done through the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act under the administrative control of the directorate of estates.

Allotment of GPRA is governed as per provisions of the Allotment of Government Residences (general pool in Delhi) Rules, 1963 and executive instructions issued there under from time to time.

