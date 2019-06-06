Crisis for Congress in Telangana,12 lawmakers plan to merge with TRS

The Congress in Telangana plunged into crisis on Thursday when 12 of its MLAs broke away from the party and resolved to merge with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, thereby escaping the provisions of the anti-defection law.

The Congress won 19 seats in the 119-member state assembly in the elections held on December 7. In the next few months, as many as 11 MLAs switched over to the TRS one after another, though they officially did not resign from the Congress.

On Thursday, one more MLA—P Rohit Reddy representing Tandur assembly constituency in Ranga Reddy district—met TRS working president K T Rama Rao and expressed his desire to join the TRS. With this, the total number of defectors from Congress to the TRS rose to 12.

The Congress lost one more MLA with the resignation of Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy from his Huzurnagar assembly seat on Wednesday, following his election to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

Soon after Rohit Reddy’s defection, KTR called all the 12 defected Congress MLAs to his residence for lunch at Pragati Bhavan where they held an impromptu legislature party meeting and adopted a resolution that they would be merging with the TRS.

They then went to the assembly and submitted the copy of their resolution to speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. An official communication accepting the merger would be issued shortly, a source in the speaker’s office said.

With the defection of the 12 MLAs and resignation of one MLA, the strength of the Congress in the state assembly came down to six, which is one seat less than the strength of the MIM which has seven MLAs.

A Congress leader familiar with the development said another party MLA Podem Veeraiah from Bhadrachalam is also planning to quit to join the TRS. With this, only five MLAs would be left in the Congress – Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Seethakka, D Sridhar Babu, T Jayaprakash Reddy and K Rajagopal Reddy.

The Congress leadership was hoping that the defections would stop after the party’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which it won three Lok Sabha seats. But following the humiliating defeat in the local body elections results which were declared on Tuesday, the TRS speeded up the merger process.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 16:13 IST