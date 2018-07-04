Home minister Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Union home minister Rajnath Singh, along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, arrived here on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the state. This is Singh’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the imposition of governor’s rule last month.

Singh chaired a high-level meeting of officials at Hari Niwas where top personnel from the army and paramilitary, and administrative officers participated. Singh was briefed about security in the state, especially in the Valley and south Kashmir, and the situation along the Line of Control (LoC). He was accompanied by Doval, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, and joint secretary J&K Gyanesh Kumar.

The officials briefed Singh on security for Amarnath Yatra and the impact of resuming operations after a month of unilateral ceasefire in the month of Ramzan. Singh also held a meeting with Governor NN Vohra and discussed security issues, developmental projects and issues related to the youth.

Last month, Singh had visited the state and chaired a high-level meeting of officials when unilateral ceasefire was in place, along with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. He also visited north Kashmir’s Kupwara district where he held meetings with delegations and addressed a sports conclave in Srinagar.

Since that visit, not only has the BJP withdrawn its support from the PDP, forcing Mehbooba to resign as chief minister, even the state has come under governor’s rule. Since then, eight militants, three civilians, and three policemen have been killed in different incidents of violence.

During his stay in Kashmir, sources said Singh will not meet any mainstream leader or leaders from the BJP.