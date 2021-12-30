e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home ministry declares Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a further period of 6 months under AFSPA

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 18:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In this file photo, pedestrians seen standing outside roadside shops at dusk in Kohima, capital of Nagaland.
In this file photo, pedestrians seen standing outside roadside shops at dusk in Kohima, capital of Nagaland. (AP)
         

The union home ministry on Wednesday declared Nagaland as a ‘disturbed area’ for the next six months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. The home ministry in its notification said that the ‘use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary.”

The home ministry is its release said, “Whereas the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in the aid of civil power is necessary.”

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No 28 of 1958) the Central government hereby declares that whole of the State of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30th December, 2020 for the purpose of the said Act,” the notification further said.

The Centre on June 30, this year, had declared Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months. The state has been under the AFSPA for almost last six decades. The Act was not withdrawn even after the signing of the framework agreement between National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah) (NSCN-IM) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor RN Ravi in 2015. The agreement was signed in presence of senior leaders including prime minister Narendra Modi.

The union government in November had said that talks with the NSCN-IM regarding the final settlement of the decades-long issue with Nagaland are at an advanced stage and the Nagaland state government along with Centre is providing all assistance to the state to deal with rebel groups in the region.

“The government is providing assistance to the states to deal with the insurgent groups and also carrying out negotiations with the insurgent groups. There has been a settlement with the Bodos after a long struggle, talks are in an advanced stage with the NSCN to resolve the Naga issue,” union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI on November 6.

BJP leaders at various events have highlighted that the current government led by prime minister Modi, Centre took steps to ensure that youth who took the path of arms return back into the mainstream. During his two-day Assam visit earlier this month, union home minister Amit Shah had said that the several separatist factions in the northeast forced the youth to take up arms and the central government has ensured that these factions join the mainstream. He listed the India-Bangladesh land boundary agreement, ending the blockade in ManipurBru-Reang refugee settlement and the recently concluded Bodoland territorial council elections as important steps taken to ensure peace and stability in the region.

