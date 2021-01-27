Home ministry issues new Covid-19 guidelines, allows swimming pools for all; cinema halls to have higher seating
The Union home ministry on Wednesday issued an order to extend guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from February 1 to 28. It asked states and union territories to mandatorily enforce containment measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on various activities and Covid appropriate behaviour.
The home ministry allowed swimming pools for everyone and higher seating in cinema halls. It further said that revised SOPs will soon be issued by ministry of information and broadcasting.
Cinema halls and theatres were earlier allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.
The home ministry guidelines say that persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to take necessary precautions.
All the district magistrates have been asked to strictly enforce the above measures for the enforcement of social distancing. "State governments may, as far as possible, use the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)," the MHA said in the guidelines.
Meanwhile, the government has asked civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with the home ministry.
In the last extension in December 2020, the government had cautioned against the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom.
The home ministry had said that containment zones will have to be demarcated carefully and prescribed containment measures must be strictly followed within these areas. It had also said that Covid-appropriate behaviour must be promoted and strictly enforced and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities should be followed scrupulously.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More muscle to IAF with 3 more Rafales landing tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions
- Russia is set to train the first group of Indian military specialists in operating the S-400 and the first batteries are expected by September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home ministry issues new Covid-19 guidelines, allows swimming pools for all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India inks MoU with IEA for global energy security, sustainability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana may raise retirement age of government employees to 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape accused, father arrested in UP’s Ballia
- Among other charges, the two men have also been booked under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally violence: Rakesh Tikait, 6 other farmer leaders named in FIR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre of orchestrated violence in Delhi’s tractor rally, says Digvijaya Singh
- Digvijaya Singh accused the Centre of trying to derail the farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP
- At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders. "The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade," Chadha said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait named in FIR over violence in tractor parade, says Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier killed, others three injured in IED blast in Kashmir’s Kulgam
- The police said the IED was most probably planted in the night and that the perpetrators were probably familiar with the troop movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter takes down over 500 accounts a day after violence during farmer rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' R-Day rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox