Honey Singh's song ‘Maniac’ faces PIL filed by actress Nitu Chandra for vulgarity, sexualising women

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2025 07:21 AM IST

The PIL filed in Patna high court has alleged that Honey Singh's song ‘Maniac’ overtly sexualised women while also disrespecting the Bhojpuri language.

Actress Nitu Chandra has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Patna high court, accusing singer and rapper Honey Singh of vulgarity and sexualising women in his latest song ‘Maniac’ reported news agency PTI.

Honey Singh's new song 'Maniac' has faced accusations of overtly sexualising women
Honey Singh's new song 'Maniac' has faced accusations of overtly sexualising women

The PIL has named Honey Singh and those who have collaborated with him on the song, including lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi. The case is likely to have a hearing later this month.

Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh talks about his major lifestyle changes: Maine daaru chorr di hai, aajkal main sirf paani pi raha hoon

Nitu Chandra, who has performed in Bollywood movies, as well as critically acclaimed Bhojpuri and Maithili films, has called for Honey Singh to amend the lyrics of his song which portrays "overt sexualisation” and "women shown as just sex objects".

The actress also took issue with the song using the Bhojpuri language to convey its message as it normalises vulgarity and throws “women's empowerment out of the window.”

Also Read: Honey Singh mocks Badshah, takes a dig at Raftaar during Mumbai show: 'Tujhe comeback karna padega'

During an interview with the Bihar Tak channel, the actress said that the song caused women and young girls to “walk with their head down” due to the effect that such lyrics have on their confidence.

“The song is encouraging people who have an evil eye towards women,” she said.

Also Read: Honey Singh feels Badshah was ‘insincere’ about wanting to end decade-long feud: ‘He will flip again’

The actress also questioned why the allegedly vulgar lyrics had to be said in the Bhojpuri language and not Singh's native Punjabi which is also used in the song.

“Why did those lines have to be in Bhojpuri? It's because we Bihari's don't say anything or object to them. Let them play with our language, it's like it has no respect,” Chandra said.

When asked about whether songs by Bhojpuri singers in the same vein also affected women's safety, the actress noted that she was not aware of these songs but the culture around such lyrics was creating a dangerous environment for women.

