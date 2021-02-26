'Honour to meet you': Adar Poonawalla briefs Amit Shah on vaccine capacity

IND USA
Adar Poonawalla on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah and brief him about vaccine capacity.
The government is yet to announce a price for Covishield and Covaxin for those who will get inoculated at private hospitals starting from March 1.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 PM IST

Ahead of the roll-out of the second phase of the vaccination drive which will cover around 27 crore people of India, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah to brief him about the present vaccine capacity.

"It was my honour to brief you today, Shri Hon’ble @AmitShah Ji on the vaccine capabilities of our country and the ongoing rollout of vaccines in India," Poonawalla tweeted.

The meeting ahead of the beginning of the second phase of the vaccination is significant as the Centre has not yet announced the market price of Covishield doses. It has only said that those who will get their shots at private hospitals will have to pay.

Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

For the first phase of vaccination, which began on January 16, India procured the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute, at the cost of 200, excluding taxes. It was a discounted offer for the government, as it was said. For other countries, the price is around 400 per dose. But the government may cap the price once it is available in the market. One dose of Covaxin, produced by Bharat Biotech, will also cost around 295.

For the first time, vaccines will be available at private hospitals starting from March 1. Senior citizens, and people above the age of 45 years with co-morbidities will be able to register themselves to get the vaccine shots. The parallel process of inoculating frontline workers free of cost will also go on.

The move to rope in private hospitals where vaccines will be available for priority groups gives a shot in the arm of the vaccination process, which has already covered 1.34 crore doses as on Friday evening.

Not only in India, Serum Institute — the world's largest vaccine producer by the volume of doses produced, is playing a major role in global vaccine distribution. British-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca and US pharma company Novavax have said that they can scale up their vaccine production to over 300 million doses in partnership with Serum Institute.

On Friday, 34 new cases were detected as positive in the state taking the total to 217,518 cases. One death was also recorded in Assam taking the death toll to 1092. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The government is yet to announce a price for Covishield and Covaxin for those who will get inoculated at private hospitals starting from March 1.
The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for five assemblies of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.(HT File Photo)
The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for five assemblies of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.(HT File Photo)
india news

Former CECs say 8 phases of polling in WB must be due to law and order situation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Former CECs --O P Rawat and N Gopalaswami-- noted that whenever the EC feels there is enhanced security requirements based on ground realities, it takes these precautions.
The Odisha government has directed that all passengers coming from these 11 states have to be screened at the point of arrival at airports and railway stations as per the protocol. (HT PHOTO).
The Odisha government has directed that all passengers coming from these 11 states have to be screened at the point of arrival at airports and railway stations as per the protocol. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha orders 7-day home isolation for people coming from 11 states, Chandigarh

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The 11 states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The union territory is Chandigarh.
The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport &amp; Highways said rooftop solar offers an excellent value proposition to MSMEs by significantly bringing down cost of electricity consumption, which on an average, is up to one-fifth of their operations cost.(PTI)
The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport & Highways said rooftop solar offers an excellent value proposition to MSMEs by significantly bringing down cost of electricity consumption, which on an average, is up to one-fifth of their operations cost.(PTI)
india news

Gadkari urges MSMEs to avail concessional finance and install rooftop solar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:25 PM IST
The minister observed that a large amount (average 8 and higher per unit) is being paid by the MSMEs for power consumption, which contributes to up to one-fifth of the overall production costs.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)
india news

C'garh govt will bear cost of Covid-19 vaccination, says chief minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:15 PM IST
"If the Union government refuses (to provide free vaccine to all), then we would facilitate Covid vaccination of people in the state at our own expenses," CM Baghel said.
Toys from Ladakh featured in India Toy Fair
Toys from Ladakh featured in India Toy Fair
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st digital toy fair on February 27: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:20 PM IST
India's toy market stands at around $1.5 billion, but it is dominated by imported toys.
Trade Union leaders of steel plant and CITU supporters during a protest against steel plant privatization on NH 16, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Trade Union leaders of steel plant and CITU supporters during a protest against steel plant privatization on NH 16, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Workers block NH-16, call for bandh to protest privatisation of Vizag Steel

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:14 PM IST
  • Ignoring the continuous protests by the workers of the plant, the Centre has begun the exercise of disinvestment in the steel plant.
The ministry said 10,405 sessions were held till 6 pm, and that all states and union territories conducted Covid-19 vaccinations during the day.(HT Photo)
The ministry said 10,405 sessions were held till 6 pm, and that all states and union territories conducted Covid-19 vaccinations during the day.(HT Photo)
india news

Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:54 PM IST
As per the provisional report till Friday 6 pm, a total of 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses have been given through 2,89,320 sessions
Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smoothen the way to travel.(REUTERS)
Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smoothen the way to travel.(REUTERS)
india news

In past 3 months, Feb registers highest number of travellers in India: Report

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • According to the report, bookings surged in Goa for both February 15 and February 22 by over 20%.
India, the largest drug producer in the world, is currently manufacturing two Covid-19 vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin.(PTI)
India, the largest drug producer in the world, is currently manufacturing two Covid-19 vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin.(PTI)
india news

'Together in fight against pandemic': PM Modi thanks WHO chief on Covax delivery

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST
"Thank you @DrTedros. We are all together in the fight against this pandemic. India is committed to sharing resources, experiences, and knowledge for global good," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Nasscom said it has always advocated for responsible use of technology to ensure a conscious build of trust and transparency within the ecosystem.(AP | Representational image)
Nasscom said it has always advocated for responsible use of technology to ensure a conscious build of trust and transparency within the ecosystem.(AP | Representational image)
india news

New rules for social media, OTT require right implementation: Nasscom

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Nasscom noted that technology is becoming all pervasive and it is important that there is responsible use and building of technology for all stakeholders government, industry, start-ups and citizens.
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Maharashtra records 8000 new cases of Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader KC Venugopal(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader KC Venugopal(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Congress prepared for upcoming state elections, says KC Venugopal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 PM IST
"Congress is totally prepared for elections. We will appeal to the people for change, for good governance. Alliance for Assam has been finalised. In Kerala and West Bengal, the alliance also almost finalised. In Tamil Nadu, talks underway on alliance," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.
Planes are seen parked at Mumbai airport, Many flights has been cancelled during the outbreak of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Planes are seen parked at Mumbai airport, Many flights has been cancelled during the outbreak of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

India extends ban on international flights till March 31

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:39 PM IST
"Dedicated cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate," the DGCA said.
