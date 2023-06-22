‘Honoured to host you first on State visit’: Joe Biden to PM Modi at White House. Top quotes

US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House who is on an official state visit for three days, and said that he is “honoured” to host him. Biden also said that he will discuss the issue of human rights with PM Modi during their bilateral talks.

President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hug during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)