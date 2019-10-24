e-paper
Hooda urges JJP, INLD & independents to come together

The 72-year-old leader is a two-time chief minister and has been elected to the Lok Sabha from the state on four occasions.

Assembly elections in Haryana are crucial for Congress veteran leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Early voting trends showed Hooda fighting not just a tough battle to reclaim Haryana but also his political legacy. The 72-year-old leader is a two-time chief minister and has been elected to the Lok Sabha from the state on four occasions. This time, he seeks re-election from his home constituency of Garhi Sampla- Kiloi in Rohtak.

