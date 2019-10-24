Hooda urges JJP, INLD & independents to come together

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:18 IST

Assembly elections in Haryana are crucial for Congress veteran leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Early voting trends showed Hooda fighting not just a tough battle to reclaim Haryana but also his political legacy. The 72-year-old leader is a two-time chief minister and has been elected to the Lok Sabha from the state on four occasions. This time, he seeks re-election from his home constituency of Garhi Sampla- Kiloi in Rohtak.

