Hotel manager slapped: Boxer-cop Jai Bhagwan suspended

Arjuna awardee boxer and Haryana police inspector Jai Bhagwan was on Thursday suspended for roughing up a hotel manager in Sirsa.

“After watching the CCTV footage of the hotel that clearly shows Jai Bhagwan, who was recently posted as Rori police station in-charge, slapping the manager, Sirsa police chief Arun Singh has suspended the cop,” said a police spokesperson.

The department inquiry will be conducted by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aryan Chaudhary, he added. Earlier, Jai Bhagwan had been sent to the police lines after the hotel manager gave a written complaint against him after the Sunday incident.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 02:10 IST