e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / House inspections, medical camps after Shigella kills 1 in Kerala

House inspections, medical camps after Shigella kills 1 in Kerala

Kerala’s health department has said only six people were confirmed to have been infected by shigellosis so far and 26 others are suspected cases of the infection.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja is seen in this file photo.
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja is seen in this file photo. (ANI)
         

An 11-year-old boy has died and many have been hospitalised in Kerala’s Kozhikode because of an intestinal disease caused by the highly contagious Shigella even as the state’s health department said there was no need for panic.

The health department has said only six people were confirmed to have been infected by shigellosis so far and 26 others are suspected cases of the infection. It added that some of the suspected people were discharged later.

Here is what the government is doing to contain the infection:

1. Kerala’s health minister KK Shailaja has said all houses in the affected areas are being inspected.

2. The government has asked people to drink only boiled water and maintain strict personal hygiene.

3. Samples of water and food have been collected and sent for detailed lab examination.

4. District health authorities have started super-chlorination of wells in the region and inspecting eateries, including hotels.

Also read | Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode

5. The health department has organised a medical camp in the last two days.

6. According to V Jayashree, the district medical officer, at least 150 people attended the medical camp and that experts are trying to trace the root cause of the infection.

7. The main symptoms of the infection include diarrhoea, often containing blood or mucus in stool, stomach pain, cramps, fever and vomiting. An infected person shows minor symptoms in a day or two but it may take a week or so to show acute symptoms. In some cases, people infected with the bacteria do not show symptoms but they are contagious.

8. According to experts, children under 10 are most susceptible to contract the infection, though the elderly can also get infected. Patients with underlying medical conditions may require heavy doses of antibiotics, they said.

9. Experts have said usually a person gets infected after taking contaminated water or taking stale food. It is highly contagious and can be transmitted after using a common toilet also.

10. They have also asked people not to have sexual relations with a person who has recently recovered from shigellosis.

tags
top news
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 
What do we know about coronavirus’ latest strain found in UK
What do we know about coronavirus’ latest strain found in UK
Today’s great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn comes after nearly 400 years
Today’s great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn comes after nearly 400 years
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In