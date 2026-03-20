How ex-sailor Ashok Kharat, now accused of rape, became a ₹100-crore astrologer, charged up to ₹50 lakh a visit

The arrest of 67-year-old self-styled godman and numerologist Ashok Kharat, popularly known as ‘Captain’ for his background in merchant navy, has pulled back the curtain on a sprawling ₹100-crore empire built on faith, fear, and political patronage. Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the state women’s commission, holding an umbrella for Ashok Kharat in a photo shared widely on social media, including by prominent activist Anjali Damania. (X)

After allegations of sexual exploitation emerged, Kharat’s rise from a modest astrology practice in the late 1990s to a consultant charging up to ₹50 lakh per visit is now at the heart of a comprehensive probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

High seas to high stakes After 22 years in the merchant navy, upon returning to his native village of Kahandalwadi in Sinnar tehsil of Maharashtra, Ashok Kharat began using his communication skills to establish a niche for himself, HT has reported. He has wide exposure due to his work as a sailor, and is fluent in English, Hindi, and Marathi.

Also read | Influential numerologist Ashok Kharat arrested in rape case, stirs political row

Sinnar-based social workers told HT that Kharat would approach residents, asking for their dates of birth and full names to offer numerological advice.

His naval background provided an aura that set him apart from traditional priests, eventually evolving into a high-profile consultancy that operated on exclusivity and steep fees. As his reputation grew, so did his fees.

While Kharat continued to cater to usual visitors, his business model also shifted towards the elite.

A senior Nashik police officer spoke about the scale of the operation: “We have learnt that his fees varied sharply. Wealthy clients who wanted him to visit their premises or conduct elaborate rituals, were charged as much as ₹ 50 lakh.”

Wealthy clients, including politicians, realtors, and businessmen, sought private consultations at their own offices or homes to maintain discretion. This exclusivity helped him cultivate an image of a much-sought-after adviser whose predictions were pivotal moments like elections or business deals. A Nashik-based politician acknowledged to HT that he'd met him, but dismissed him as a “fraud”.

Investigators are now estimating Kharat’s wealth to be in excess of ₹100 crore. Following his arrest on Wednesday, Kharat initially remained tight-lipped but later shared partial details of a sprawling real estate portfolio, HT has learnt.

His identified investments include land parcels and residential properties across Adgaon, Sinnar, Pathardi, and Ozar in Nashik district, as well as significant holdings in Shirdi. Authorities suspect further holdings exist elsewhere in Maharashtra, and a comprehensive valuation is currently underway.

Rape allegations and obscene videos The empire began to crumble when Nashik police arrested Kharat following a complaint by a 27-year-old woman. She has alleged that she approached Kharat for help with marital issues in 2022, only to be repeatedly sexually exploited until 2025.

According to the FIR, Kharat allegedly used fear tactics, claiming his "predictions" showed a threat to her husband’s life, and used sedative-laced drinks to facilitate the assaults.

He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for rape and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Police have recovered 58 videos from a pen drive, some of which are described as objectionable, HT has reported. One video purportedly shows Kharat performing a ritual with a copper vessel on a woman’s head followed by inappropriate conduct.

Kharat’s wife, Kalpana, maintains his innocence, telling HT: “My husband was not a professional astrologer. Some close associates backstabbed him and tried to tarnish his image.”

Shinde's 2022 visit Kharat got some national spotlight in November 2022 too, when the then chief minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena visited the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev temple managed by Kharat’s trust. Shinde was accompanied by his wife, Lata, and cabinet ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Deepak Kesarkar in the Sena-BJP Mahayuti regime of the time.

Shinde told reporters at the time, “I do not need to show my palm to any astrologer. There has to be strength in your wrists to change the lines on the palm, and that strength was given to us by Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe."

Opposition leaders had mocked the visit. NCP (then undivided) chief Sharad Pawar had said: “The current activities in the state is new to the people of a progressive state like Maharashtra. I do not believe in astrology."

Political firestorm against state panel chief The arrest has triggered a massive political firestorm, leading the state government to form an SIT led by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute.

The controversy has also led to questions towards Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission and a trustee of Kharat’s Shivanika Sansthan Trust.

Videos of Chakankar washing Kharat’s feet and photos of her holding an umbrella for him have led to demands for her resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked, “Maharashtra's Epstein file has been opened,” and questioned her position: “The job of the chairperson of women's commission is to raise her voice against atrocities on women and ensure action against the accused. If she is seen washing the feet of the accused, how can she continue in the position?”

Chakankar has said she new nothing of Kharat's alleged crimes.

“I have no knowledge about Kharat's personal life or the allegations made against him. As far as the accusations are concerned, the police will investigate them. I have full faith in the investigation,” she has said.

NCP leader Rupali Thombare Patil has also called for a fair probe, alleging that “the courage of this fraudulent baba grew because of such support. Without backing, no criminal would act so boldly.”