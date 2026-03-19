Influential numerologist Ashok Kharat arrested in rape case, stirs political row

The arrest of a self-styled godman and numerologist in Nashik on Wednesday in connection with a rape case has triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra. The police case was registered against Ashok Kharat on Tuesday based on a complaint by a 27-year-old woman. (X/VijayKumar62)

Ashok Kharat, known as ‘Captain’ for his merchant navy background, is said to have links with several politicians, businesspeople and celebrities. He came into the spotlight in November 2022 when then chief minister Eknath Shinde visited a Nashik district temple run by a trust associated with him, along with his wife Lata and cabinet ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Deepak Kesarkar.

What is the case? A senior Nashik crime branch officer said an FIR was registered against Kharat on Tuesday based on a complaint by a 27-year-old woman.

“In her complaint, the woman said she approached Kharat over marital issues. He allegedly misled her and sexually exploited her, claiming her problems would be resolved if she submitted to his demands. On this pretext, he raped her multiple times between 2022 and 2025,” the officer told Hindustan Times.

Kharat has been booked under sections 64 (rape) and 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), alongside Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Police said some videos recovered after his arrest are being examined as part of the investigation.

The case has acquired a political dimension after photos and videos surfaced on social media showing some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Kharat’s company. One such video purportedly shows Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the state women’s commission and associated with a trust linked to Kharat, washing his feet.

Chakankar claimed she was involved only in the trust’s social initiatives and that the police should conduct a thorough probe in the case.

“I have no knowledge about Kharat’s personal life or the allegations made against him. As far as the accusations are concerned, the police will investigate them. I have full faith in the investigation,” she said.

According to local residents, Kharat returned to his native village in Sinnar tehsil after working in the merchant navy and began offering numerology-based advice, gradually building connections with local leaders and officials.

Opposition targets Maharashtra government Opposition leaders criticised the state government following the arrest, citing the alleged proximity of some ruling coalition members to Kharat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra’s Epstein file has been opened.” Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sushma Andhare, launched a sharp attack on Chakankar and accused her of providing political patronage to Kharat.

“Earlier, when an organisation had accused Kharat of sexual exploitation, Chakankar had reportedly misused her position to get the complaint withdrawn and secure an apology from the complainants,” Andhare said.

“It is quite possible that she might once again misuse her position as the women’s commission chief,” Andhare said, referring to a now-viral photo showing Chakankar holding an umbrella for Kharat.

Andhare listed Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare and former Shiv Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar as Kharat’s followers and sought strict action against him.

Minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said police would take stringent action and ensure protection for any women who come forward with complaints. “The investigation will be impartial. Anyone found involved will face action,” he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said, “We don’t know the background of all those who come to us. In most cases, astrologers approach politicians and we have to entertain all.”

The NCP did not react to the controversy till late in the evening on Wednesday.