Political storm in Maharashtra over arrest of ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat

Mumbai: A self-styled godman and numerologist’s arrest in Nashik on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman has created an uproar in political circles in Maharashtra. A photo showing Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the state women’s commission, holding an umbrella for Ashok Kharat was shared widely on social media (Anjali Damania/X)

Ashok Kharat, known as ‘Captain’ for his merchant navy background, is known for his proximity to prominent politicians, businessmen and celebrities. He came into limelight in November 2022 when then chief minister Eknath Shinde visited a temple in Nashik district managed by his trust along with his wife, Lata, and two cabinet ministers – Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Deepak Kesarkar.

A senior police officer from the Nashik police crime branch said a first information report (FIR) was registered against Kharat on Tuesday for allegedly raping and sexually exploiting a 27-year-old woman on the pretext of fake promises.

“In her complaint, the victim revealed that she came in contact with Kharat when she consulted him while facing marital issues. He misguided her and sexually exploited her by saying if she agreed to surrender as per his wish, all her problems would be solved gradually. On this pretext, he raped her multiple time between 2022 and 2025,” the officer told Hindustan Times.

Kharat has been booked under section 64 (rape) and 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act (BNS), alongside section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Multiple objectionable videos have been recovered from Kharat after his arrest, the officer quoted earlier said. “The videos are now part of the evidence in the case.”

Kharat’s arrest and the emergence on social media of photos and videos showing top Mahayuti leaders with the self-styled godman provided the opposition a perfect opportunity to attack the ruling coalition. One of the videos showed Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the state women’s commission and a member of the Shivanika Sansthan Trust headed by him, washing his feet.

Under attack from the opposition, Chakankar claimed she was involved only in social initiatives of the trust and the police should conduct a thorough probe in the case.

“I have no knowledge about Kharat’s personal life or the allegations made against him. As far as the accusations are concerned, the police will investigate them. I have full faith in the investigation,” she said.

Growing clout

According to people in Nashik district who have closely witnessed Kharat’s rise, he returned to Kahandalwadi, his native village in Sinnar tehsil, after completing his stint in the merchant navy. He would introduce himself as ‘Captain’ during conversations with residents of neighbouring villages and ask them about their date of birth and full name, based on which he would dole out numerological advice.

“Kharat had communication skills which he used to establish relations with local leaders, police officials and administrative officers. He used that network to get things done for the people in need,” a Sinnar-based social worker who has seen Kharat’s rise for more than 26 years told HT.

Gradually, Kharat styled himself as an expert in numerology and cosmology and built a following among influential people by suggesting measures to resolve their problems, Sinnar residents said. He expanded his clout by building the Ishanyeshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and established the Shivnika Sansthan Trust to manage the temple. Later, he also came in touch with Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar who was a minister in the previous Mahaytui government headed by Eknath Shinde.

“Kharat used to advise politicians regarding contesting elections based on numerology and on who the opposition candidate was,” said the social worker quoted earlier.

Political uproar

Opposition leaders slammed the Mahayuti government following Kharat’s arrest on Wednesday, especially after photos and videos emerged on social media showing various Mahayuti leaders including Chakankar with the self-styled godman.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP said, “Maharashtra’s Epstein file has been opened.” Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare launched a sharp attack on Chakankar and accused her of providing political patronage to Kharat.

Earlier, when an organisation had accused Kharat of sexual exploitation, Chakankar had reportedly misused her position to get the complaint withdrawn and secure an apology from the complainants, Andhare said.

“It is quite possible that she might once again misuse her position as the women’s commission chief to protect a sexually deviant person,” Andhare said, referring to a now viral photo showing Chakankar holding an umbrella for Kharat.

Andhare listed Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare and former Shiv Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar as Kharat’s followers and sought strict action against him. The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), a civil society organisation dedicated to fighting against superstition in the state, has also demanded strict action against Kharat.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam promised strict action in the case. He also appealed to women who may have complaints against Kharat to come forward.

“The police will provide them protection and ensure stringent action against the accused. All measures will be taken to ensure women’s safety,” Kadam told reporters. The police would conduct an impartial probe into photos and videos that have surfaced on social media, he said. “Anyone found involved will face appropriate action.”

Chakankar’s party, the NCP, did not react to the controversy till late in the evening on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said, “We don’t know the background of all those who come to us. In most cases, astrologers approach politicians and we have to entertain all.”