How monkeys caused chaos at UP's Avsaneshwar temple and killed 2 devotees

Monkeys tugged on a live electric wire at the Avsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, causing the tin shed to fall and triggering a stampede-like situation in the temple premises. The panic-fueled incident killed two people and injured 32 others. Barabanki: Family members sit beside injured people undergoing treatment at a hospital following a stampede at Avsaneshwar temple.(PTI)

Devotees had gathered at the temple in the early hours of Monday during the holy month of Shravan for 'jalabhishek' (offering water to the deity as a ritual).

Two devotees succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC). Of them, one was identified as a 22-year-old Prashant from the Mubarakpura village, and another was a 30-year-old devotee.

Officials said that a total of 10 injured persons were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of whom five were referred to higher medical centres. Another 26 injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Haidergarh CHC.

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that during the 'jalabhishek', monkeys damaged an electric wire, which caused current to flow through three tin sheds in the temple complex. This triggered panic in the temple and subsequently led to a stampede-like situation, which killed two.

Chief Medical Officer Awadhesh Prasad told news agency PTI, The stampede took place between 2:30 AM and 3:00 AM last night at Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Haidergarh Tehsil, 29 injured were taken to Haidergarh community health centre, 9 people were taken to Triveniganj and 6 people were taken to the health centre in Kothi. All injured are out of danger, except 2 who were declared dead.”

Chaos surrounded the temple and the areas in its vicinity following the incident as district and police officials reached the spot to control the situation.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deep sorrow" over the lost lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the bereaved families.

He also directed the district administration to expedite the proper treatment of the injured persons and the relief operations.

"He has prayed to Lord Mahadev, the supreme deity, to grant salvation to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath's office posted on X.

The incident comes just a day after eight people lost their lives in a stampede that erupted along a staircase route leading to Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple.

Officials said that around 9 am, a rumour spread that a high-voltage live wire had fallen on the passage, triggering panic among a large crowd of devotees.