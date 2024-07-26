How NEET-UG 2024 paper leak happened in Hazaribagh: CBI reveals sequence of events

NEET-UG 2024 paper leak: Two days after the Supreme Court admitted that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 paper leak happened in Hazaribagh and Patna, the Central Bureau of Investigation has revealed the sequence of events of the exam wrongdoings involving the principal and vice principal of a school. Members of All India Democratic Students Organisation protest against the NTA over issues in NEET Exam at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)

After hearing a batch of pleas on irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024, the Supreme Court on Tuesday concluded that a retest would not be justified. However, the court admitted that the paper leak happened in Hazaribagh and Patna. During the proceedings, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also noted that ordering a fresh exam would have significant repercussions affecting over 24 lakh students who appeared in the exam.

NEET-UG exam: What CBI said on Hazaribagh paper leak