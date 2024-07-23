CJI DY Chandrachud slams lawyer in Supreme Court: 'Call security, have him...'

During the NEET-UG hearing on Tuesday, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ordered the security personnel present in the Supreme Court to remove a senior advocate from the courtroom. The lawyer, however, left of his own accord after being sternly warned by the judge. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud(PTI file photo)

The CJI had criticised senior advocate Mathews Nedumpara for interrupting another lawyer during the NEET-UG hearing.

Justice Chandrachud asked Nedumpara not to interrupt senior advocate Narendra Hooda, who was representing a petitioner in the case, reported India Today.

Nedumpara, per the channel, interjected Hooda, saying he had to say something.

The CJI advised him to speak after Hooda completed his argument.

Responding to the CJI's direction, Nedumpara claimed he was the senior-most lawyer in the courtroom.

Miffed with the lawyer's behaviour, the CJI warned him against playing to the gallery. He also reminded the lawyer that he was the in-charge of the court.

"Call the security... have him removed," the CJI said.

The defiant lawyer said he need not be told that he was leaving.

"You do not have to say that. You can leave. I have seen the judiciary for the last 24 years. I cannot let lawyers dictate procedure in this court," the CJI said, per the channel.

Nedumpara said he had seen the judiciary since 1979.

This wasn't the first time that CJI had a heated exchange with the lawyer.

In March, he told the advocate not to shout at him.

“Don't shout at me! This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court. If you want to move an application, file an application. You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you. If you want to file an application, move it to the email. That's the rule in this court,” the CJI had said.

The Supreme Court today ruled there was no need for NEET re-examination.

