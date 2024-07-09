'Beginning to lose my patience': CJI DY Chandrachud admonishes lawyer over complaint against judge

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday admonished a lawyer for complaining to him about another judge of the Supreme Court, asking him to file a review petition if he was aggrieved by any order of the court. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud. (ANI)

Advocate Ashok Pandey rushed to the CJI's courtroom claiming a judge had threatened to suspend his licence.

Upset with the lawyer's conduct, CJI Chandrachud said the Supreme Court doesn't have the facility of intra-court appeal.

"If you are aggrieved by an order of this court, you have a remedy of review petition. Every judge of this court is very experienced and they have decades of experience as lawyers as well," he added.

Pandey said he was fined by the Supreme Court for filing a PIL.

"I was only asking for the recall of the order imposing fine but instead the judge asked me to go out of the courtroom and even threatened that my licence would be cancelled," he told the bench.

Justice Chandrachud told Pandey that he was beginning to lose his patience.

"I have been hearing you for a while and now I am beginning to lose my patience. I can understand what would happen in other courts. You please seek remedy as per the law," he added.

Pandey later said how the PIL system would work if petitioners were fined by the court.

The CJI later said sometimes matters do escalate in courts and result in heated exchanges between judges and the parties but the judges of the apex court were seasoned and knew how to deal with such situations.

Pandey was earlier in the day rebuked by two courts, including a bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka. The Justice Oka-led bench rapped Pandey for not depositing costs of ₹50,000 imposed on him for filing a "meritless" plea and directed him to submit the amount within two weeks.

The bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, rejected Pandey's request for more time to deposit the money.

With inputs from PTI