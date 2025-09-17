How Opposition reacted as Pakistan's Shahid Afridi lauds Rahul Gandhi's ‘positive mindset’

After the Bharatiya Janata Party launched an attack over Shahid Afridi's praise for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition hit back, pointing to the former Pakistan cricket captain's own “hobnobbing with BJP MPs". Shahid Afridi's praise for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently sparked a row.

During a TV show, Shahid Afridi was seen criticising the Indian government and saying there are some "good ones" though, naming Rahul Gandhi. After a clip of the cricketer's remarks went viral, the BJP attacked the Congress, accusing the party of having an old "yaarana" (friendship) with Pakistan.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju had also weighed in, suggesting Afridi and the people of Pakistan could make Rahul Gandhi their leader.

‘Sit this one out’

Reacting to Kiren Rijiju's criticism on the subject, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked him to "sit this one out", and wrote: “This Shahid Afridi has been hobnobbing with BJP MPs just a few months ago, and everyone has seen the hugs and friendships in Dubai.”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also tweeted a picture of Shahid Afridi sitting with BJP's Anurag Thakur, and wrote in Hindi: "You do the sweet-talking...you maintain the friendships, and you'll ask questions from us?"

Notably, a video of Afridi, Anurag Thakur and ICC Chairman Jay Shah watching a match together recently went viral, with some users claiming it to be from the latest clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. However, Grok later clarified that it was an old video from the India vs Pakistan clash from the 2025 Champions Trophy, played in February this year.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lashed out at Shahid Afridi, saying his problem with India ran "deeper than his mysterious age records".

"Now that his son-in-law is getting hammered by Indian batsmen, the anti-India rant is louder than ever. Maybe it’s time Afridi stopped hiding behind birthdays & excuses, and faced the scoreboard instead," Singhvi wrote, referring to Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

What did Shahid Afridi say about Rahul Gandhi?

After India battered Pakistan in the latest Asia Cup match, Afridi reflected on the match during an interaction with Pakistan’s Samma TV.

“This government (In India) always plays the religion and Muslim-Hindu card to stay in power. This is a very bad mindset. And this will stay till they are the rulers… They have some good ones too. For instance, Rahul Gandhi has a very positive mindset. He believes in dialogue, taking people along" Afridi said. “Is one Israel not enough that you are trying to become another?” he added.

His remarks drew backlash from several BJP leaders, who accused Pakistan of finding an ally in Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

The latest Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan sparked controversy, unfolding just months after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. India secured a commanding win, defeating Pakistan by seven wickets.