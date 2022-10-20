‘How times have changed’: Pilot camp's swipe as Gehlot loyalists meet Kharge

In a veiled attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's camp, an MLA from rival Sachin Pilot's group said that conspirators against the party high command were the first to go to Delhi to congratulate the new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Divya Maderna, Congress MLA from Osian, shared photographs of Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore - the three Gehlot loyalists were issued a show-cause notice by the Congress disciplinary committee over a rebellion by a large group of MLAs – with newly-elected party president noting how the “times have changed”.

“The conspirators against the high command are the first to go to Delhi to congratulate the new Congress president,” she said in a tweet, without naming anyone.

हाईकमान के खिलाफ साजिश वाले लोग सबसे पहले हैं जो कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष को बधाई देने दिल्ली गए हैं।संयोग से श्री खड़गे विधायक दल की बैठक में हिस्सा लेने जयपुर भेजे गए पर्यवेक्षकों में एक थे जिन्होंने बाद में अनुशासन समिति को एक लिखित रिपोर्ट सौंपी और जिसके आधार पर नोटिस जारी हुए pic.twitter.com/O6qlcsKI6r — Divya Mahipal Maderna (@DivyaMaderna) October 19, 2022

Last month, Kharge and Ajay Maken were sent as observers for the Congress legislative party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was then about to contest the Congress presidential election. However, 82 MLAs boycotted the meeting and a parallel meeting was held at Dhariwal's residence.

The party's disciplinary committee had sent the notices after Kharge and Maken submitted their written report to then-party president Sonia Gandhi charging three state leaders with "gross indiscipline".

“Incidentally, Mr. Kharge was one of the observers sent to Jaipur to attend the legislature party meeting who later submitted a written report to the disciplinary committee and on the basis of which the notice was issued,” Maderna wrote in Hindi.

“They did even not come to meet Kharge Ji despite his repeated requests, boycotted the meeting of the legislative party and held a parallel meeting and when came as the Chief Whip and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, then put a condition in front of Kharge Ji that any decision (on Rajasthan chief minister) would be taken after October 19 and we will only meet Sonia Gandhi Ji.”

