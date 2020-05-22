‘How weird this is’: Chidambaram tweets on Govt’s Covid-19 data

india

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:05 IST

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that there are discrepancies in the data presented by two government organisations, which have been releasing data about the number of Covid-19 infections in the country.

“See how weird this is: Total number of COVID19 cases in the country now at 118,447, including 66330 active cases and 3583 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. And the dashboard* number is: TOTAL CASES: 116,723 *Source: ICMR, M/HFW,” Chidambaram tweeted.

See how weird this is:



Total number of COVID19 cases in the country now at 118,447, including 66330 active cases and 3583 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare



And the dash board*

number is:

TOTAL CASES: 116,723



*Source: ICMR, M/HFW — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 22, 2020

He said that the these data sets has been taken from Union Ministry of Health and Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR.

The health ministry released the data on jump in the number of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Friday. India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stood at 1,18,447 on Friday as 6,088 new cases were added to Thursday’s tally.

However, the ministry clarified in the table on state’s data that 1,620 cases have been reassigned to states.

This was the second biggest single-day surge in a week, according to the health ministry. According to the health ministry update, the number of Covid-19 cases had risen by 5,611, the country’s biggest single-day jump, to reach 1,06,750 on Wednesday.

There are 66,330 active cases of the respiratory disease in the country and 3,583 people succumbed in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

With 48,533 Covid-19 patients sent home, the recovery rate went up to 40.97% on the fifth day of the fourth phase of the national lockdown, data suggested. This is up from about 7% before the first phase of the lockdown began on March 25.

Of the 148 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 64 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, six from West Bengal, five from Telangana, four from Rajasthan, three from Madhya Pradesh, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Haryana and Punjab.The death toll reached 45 in Telangana, 41 in Karnataka and 39 in Punjab.