Ahead of ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event, PM Narendra Modi holds ‘fruitful interaction’ with energy sector CEOs in Houston: MEA

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 07:44 IST

PM Narendra Modi, who reached Houston on Saturday for the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event, had a ‘fruitful interaction’ with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting on day one of his US visit, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said early Sunday.

The discussion, held at Hotel Post Oak in Houston city, focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the United States, the ministry further said.

“Getting straight to business. PM @narendramodi just concluded a fruitful interaction with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting in #Houston. Discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India & US,” the official Twitter handle of foreign affairs ministry tweeted.

The meeting was aimed at diversifying India-US cooperation in the energy sector, the Prime Minister’s Office said earlier.

“Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector,” PMO had said in a tweet.

Official handles of both PMO and external affairs ministry shared photographs of the Roundtable meeting attended by PM Modi and CEOs of top US-based oil companies.

The Prime Minister is set to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event where he will share the stage with US president Donald Trump on Sunday.

The three-hour ’Howdy, Modi!’ event will start from 8:30pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and go on till 11:30pm IST. Over 1 billion people across the US and India are expected to watch its broadcast live online and on television channels.

The event at Houston’s NRG Stadium will be followed by a luncheon meeting with elected officials and a community reception at the same venue.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 07:36 IST