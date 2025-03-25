Teacher orders student to slap classmates over wrong answers in Himachal, booked

A female teacher of a government girls' school here has been booked on Tuesday for making a student slap her classmates who gave incorrect answers, police said. A female teacher at a government girls' school in Shimla, was charged on Tuesday for forcing a pupil to slap her peers for providing inaccurate responses.(REUTERS/representative )

Based on the complaint of a 10-year-old student, a case has been registered under Section 115 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (cruelty to children), police said.

According to the complainant, on Monday afternoon, the teacher quizzed the class about meanings of Sanskrit words she had tasked them to memorise.

The complainant, who was also the class monitor, gave the correct answer, while 10-12 other students could not answer properly. The teacher then told her to slap those who failed to answer the question.

The student said she followed the instructions, but slapped her classmates softly. The teacher then smacked the complainant, asked her to hit the girls hard and chided her, saying, "You are the class monitor, you do not even know how to slap".

Two other girls who gave correct answers were also slapped, the student said.

The complainant said the behaviour of the teacher scared her. The teacher often says, "You can say whatever you want to your parents, no one can do anything to me," she added.