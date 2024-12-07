HT Archive: India recognises B’desh as separate, independent state

Rapturous shouts of “Joy Bangla Desh” rent the Lok Sabha on December 7, 1971, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced in the House that the Government had decided “to grant recognition to the Gana Prajatantri Bangla Desh”. MPs felicitate Indira Gandhi at Parliament. (HT Archive)

Such was the atmosphere of tumultuous joy in the House that the speaker, GS Dhillon, confessed that, though in the Chair, he could not help joining the members in thumping tables, a gesture that had never been witnessed in the House before. To mark the announcement, both Houses were adjourned without conducting any other business.

As Gandhi walked to her seat, members of the House apparently sensed the announcement and began to cheer and clap even before she stood up to make the statement. The preface to the announcement appeared too long and when she came to the crucial sentence members could not contain their excitement.

In her historic speech, the PM said: “The valiant struggle of the people of Bangla Desh in the face of tremendous odds has opened a new chapter of heroism the history of freedom movements.

Earlier they had recorded a great democratic victory in their elections and even the President of Pakistan had conceded the right of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman to become Prime Minister of Pakistan.

We shall never know what has intervened to transform this benevolent mood and realistic approach, if it really was that to deception and a posture of open hatred.

We are told that Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and his party Awami League had planned a non-violent movement of resistance to the Government of West Pakistan. But they were caught unawares and overtaken by brutal military assault.

They had no alternative but to declare their independence.

The unity, determination and courage with which the entire population of Bangla Desh is fighting has been recorded by the world press. These events on our doorstep and the resulting flood of refugees into our territory could not but have far-reaching repercussions on our country.

It was natural that our sympathy should be with the people of Bangla Desh in their just struggle.

But we did not act precipitately in the matter of recognition. Our decisions were not guided merely by emotion but by an assessment of the prevailing and future realties.

With the unanimous revolt of the entire people of Bangla Desh, and the success of their struggle it has become increasingly apparent that the so-called mother State of Pakistan is totally incapable of bringing the people of Bangla Desh back under its control.

As per legitimacy of the Bangla Desh Government, the whole world is now aware that it reflects the will of the overwhelming majority of the people, which not many governments can claim to represent.

In Jefferson’s famous words to Governor Morrice, the Government of Bangla Desh is supported by “the will of the nation, substantially expressed”. Applying this criterion, the military regime in Pakistan, whom some States are so anxious to buttress, is hardly representative of its people even in West Pakistan.

Now that Pakistan is waging war against India, the normal hesitation on our part not to do anything which could come in the way of a peaceful solution or which might be construed as intervention has lost significance.

The people of Bangla Desh, battling for their very existence and the people of India fighting to defeat aggression now find themselves partisans in the same cause.

I am glad to inform the House that in the light of the existing situation, and in response to the repeated requests of the Government of Bangla Desh, the Government of India have, after most careful consideration, decided to grant recognition to the ‘Gana Prajatantri Bangla Desh’. It is our hope that with the passage of time more nations will grant recognition to the ‘Gana Prajatantri Bangla Desh’ and it will soon form part of the family of nations.

Our thoughts at this moment are with the father of the new State, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.”

Thumping tables, all members of Parliament all stood up and cheered the Prime Minister even before she could complete her speech.

Jyotirmoy Basu (CPM) described it as “the day of days since 1947” while Hiren Mukherjee (CPI) said that their “hearts were full at this historic moment”.

Atal Beharl Vajpayee (JS) congratulated the Prime Minister for her “great decision” and wanted the Government not to yield to any pressure of the great powers.

SN Mishra (Cong-O) also joined in commending the action of the Government.

Gandhi also placed on the table of the two Houses several communications for recognition received from the Bangla Desh Government which was formed on March 26, 1971, a day after the military rulers of West Pakistan had unleashed a ruthless and savage war on the people of Bangle Desh.

The Prime Minister’s announcement redeems her promise to the Indian people that the Government would accord recognition to Bangla Desh at the appropriate time.