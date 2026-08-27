HT Evening News Brief Aug 27: 21 Indians rescued amid Nepal floods; PM Modi pitches sports participation

Good evening. Here's your quick five-minute lap around today's top stories — politics, India, the world, and more.

MEA shares update on Nepal floods: 288 Indians uncontactable, 21 rescued

Women carry belongings from their damaged homes after a flash flood and a mudslide, in Galchhi, Nepal, August 27, 2026. (REUTERS)

Amid heavy flooding in Nepal that has killed at least 270 people, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that over 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable. It added that 21 nationals have been rescued and efforts are being made for their safe return. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further informed that 200 Indians nationals have sought assistance in Tibet. Click here to read more.

2 pilots from Gujarat, Karnataka killed as training aircraft crashes in Kanpur

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A private training aircraft crashed in Kanpur on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the pilot and the co-pilot died on the spot. The incident took place near the Ganga barrage in Natthupurwa village in Katri area. The deceased were identified as instructor Sachin Bhatia, a resident of Gujarat, and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka, police commissioner Raghubir Lal said. Click here to know more.

Premier law institute NLSIU cancels convocation amid row over CJI Surya Kant's proposed presence

Deep Dive What is the current status of Indian nationals affected by the Nepal floods? As of now, 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable due to the floods in Nepal. The Ministry of External Affairs has reported that 21 Indians have been rescued and efforts are ongoing for their safe return. Why was the convocation for NLSIU's 2026 graduating batch cancelled? The convocation was cancelled following a controversy over the proposed presence of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which led to student objections and the university citing 'unavoidable circumstances' for the cancellation. How is the Indian government assisting with the flood situation in Nepal? The Indian government has set up a 24×7 Control Room for assistance and sent two aircraft with humanitarian aid to support Nepal’s flood relief efforts, including temporary shelters, blankets, and medical supplies.

Following a controversy over the enrolment of the 2026 graduating batch after students objected to CJI Surya Kant’s proposed presence at their convocation, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled the convocation ceremony for the 2026 graduating batch. A notice dated August 27 has announced that no convocation would be held due to "unavoidable circumstances.” Click here to know more.

PM Narendra Modi calls for India to compete in more Olympic sports to boost medal tally

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{{^usCountry}} Reiterating a point he made in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s Olympic performance can improve only if the country expands the number of sports in which it competes, particularly in disciplines where it has had little or no participation in the past. He clarified that his vision for Indian sport is not limited to winning more medals, but about making sport an integral part of the nation-building process. Read more here. Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash, Geetu Mohandas film collects ₹ 9 crore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating a point he made in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s Olympic performance can improve only if the country expands the number of sports in which it competes, particularly in disciplines where it has had little or no participation in the past. He clarified that his vision for Indian sport is not limited to winning more medals, but about making sport an integral part of the nation-building process. Read more here. Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash, Geetu Mohandas film collects ₹ 9 crore {{/usCountry}}

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Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened to lukewarm reviews but good collections at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Here’s how it's faring on its second day, Thursday, despite the trolls and memes about the film. Know more here

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