Premier law institute NLSIU cancels convocation amid row over CJI Surya Kant's proposed presence, CJP reacts

Following a controversy over the enrolment of the 2026 graduating batch after students objected to CJI Surya Kant’s proposed presence at their convocation, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled the convocation ceremony for the 2026 graduating batch. Students protesting at NLSIU Bengaluru. (NLSIU Bengaluru student)

The university on August 3 had sent an email, informing students that the ceremony was to take place on September 12. However, a notice dated August 27 has now announced that no convocation would be held due to "unavoidable circumstances.”

“Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation,” the notice read.

The university said all graduating students would be conferred their degrees in absentia, subject to approval from its Governing Bodies.

“All graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies. Students may elect to receive their Certificates by courier or collect them at Campus. The University will share a new form and the process with all graduating students to choose their preferred option later today.”

The announcement also prompted a response from the Cockroach Janta Party.