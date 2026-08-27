Premier law institute NLSIU cancels convocation amid row over CJI Surya Kant's proposed presence, CJP reacts
The NLSIU on August 3 had sent an email, informing students that the ceremony was to take place on September 12.
Following a controversy over the enrolment of the 2026 graduating batch after students objected to CJI Surya Kant’s proposed presence at their convocation, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled the convocation ceremony for the 2026 graduating batch.
The university on August 3 had sent an email, informing students that the ceremony was to take place on September 12. However, a notice dated August 27 has now announced that no convocation would be held due to "unavoidable circumstances.”
“Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation,” the notice read.
The university said all graduating students would be conferred their degrees in absentia, subject to approval from its Governing Bodies.
“All graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies. Students may elect to receive their Certificates by courier or collect them at Campus. The University will share a new form and the process with all graduating students to choose their preferred option later today.”
The announcement also prompted a response from the Cockroach Janta Party.
CJP reacts
Cockroach Janta Party co-convenor Saurav Das reacted to the notice, saying he hoped the graduating batch would organise its own ceremony and invite a special guest to felicitate the students.
“I hope the NLSIU graduating batch organises its own graduation ceremony and invites the most honourable guest to felicitate them. Do it the Gen-Z way!” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More