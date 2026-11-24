Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.

BJP-SAD reunite ahead of Punjab polls

(L) Union home minister Amit Shah meeting SAD president Sukhbir Badal. (R) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 53-ball 204 against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. (ANI/HT Photo) more less

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have revived their alliance ahead of Punjab’s 2027 assembly elections, six years after the SAD quit the NDA over the now-repealed farm laws. The parties governed Punjab together in 1997, 2007 and 2012, but both suffered electoral setbacks after their split. The analysis examines Punjab’s fragmented political landscape and how a renewed alliance could affect the electoral contest. Read more.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest List A double hundred

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Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 53-ball 204 against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, setting the record for the fastest double hundred in List A cricket. He reached the milestone in 52 balls, beating the previous mark by 51 deliveries. His innings included 28 sixes, the most by a batter in a single innings in professional cricket. Read more.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief detained in Madurai

Deep Dive When did the BJP and SAD announce they would contest the Punjab elections together? The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal announced their alliance revival in November 2025, ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. It ended a six-year break in their partnership. Why did the BJP-SAD alliance break up in 2020, and why are the parties reuniting? The SAD left the NDA in September 2020 in protest against the Centre’s farm laws, which were later repealed. The parties are reuniting ahead of the 2027 polls; their combined vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha election was higher than that of Congress or AAP, but they won only one seat between them. How could seat-sharing change between the BJP and SAD for the 2027 Punjab polls? Historically, the SAD contested 94 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats and the BJP 23. Sources cited in the articles say the BJP may contest 47–48 seats in 2027, with the SAD continuing to focus mainly on rural constituencies and the BJP on urban ones.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran was detained by police near Madurai while travelling towards Thiruparankundram, where the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting was scheduled at a disputed stone pillar. Several other BJP and Hindu outfit leaders were also detained or stopped. The action came after prohibitory orders were imposed across Madurai, amid tensions over the Supreme Court’s permission for the November 24 ritual. Read more.

Pakistan minister visits Red Fort, Qutub Minar

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan federal minister Musadik Masood Malik visited Delhi’s Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar during his trip for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. However, only Humayun’s Tomb was among the four monuments cleared by New Delhi; the Red Fort and Qutub Minar were not on the approved list. Malik skipped the Taj Mahal, Dilli Haat and Qila Rai Pithora, citing a tight schedule. Read more. Karan Johar backs Deepika's 8-hour shift demand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan federal minister Musadik Masood Malik visited Delhi’s Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar during his trip for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. However, only Humayun’s Tomb was among the four monuments cleared by New Delhi; the Red Fort and Qutub Minar were not on the approved list. Malik skipped the Taj Mahal, Dilli Haat and Qila Rai Pithora, citing a tight schedule. Read more. Karan Johar backs Deepika's 8-hour shift demand {{/usCountry}}

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Filmmaker Karan Johar has backed Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour workday, saying female actors should have the same right to set work boundaries as male stars. On the upcoming Koffee With Karan episode, Akshay Kumar also supported time-bound schedules, arguing they benefit film sets without affecting creative output. Johar praised Akshay’s work ethic and questioned why Deepika’s request had become a major talking point. Read more.