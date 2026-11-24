Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.
BJP-SAD reunite ahead of Punjab polls
The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have revived their alliance ahead of Punjab’s 2027 assembly elections, six years after the SAD quit the NDA over the now-repealed farm laws. The parties governed Punjab together in 1997, 2007 and 2012, but both suffered electoral setbacks after their split. The analysis examines Punjab’s fragmented political landscape and how a renewed alliance could affect the electoral contest. Read more.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest List A double hundred
Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 53-ball 204 against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, setting the record for the fastest double hundred in List A cricket. He reached the milestone in 52 balls, beating the previous mark by 51 deliveries. His innings included 28 sixes, the most by a batter in a single innings in professional cricket. Read more.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief detained in Madurai
Deep Dive
When did the BJP and SAD announce they would contest the Punjab elections together?
Why did the BJP-SAD alliance break up in 2020, and why are the parties reuniting?
How could seat-sharing change between the BJP and SAD for the 2027 Punjab polls?
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran was detained by police near Madurai while travelling towards Thiruparankundram, where the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting was scheduled at a disputed stone pillar. Several other BJP and Hindu outfit leaders were also detained or stopped. The action came after prohibitory orders were imposed across Madurai, amid tensions over the Supreme Court’s permission for the November 24 ritual. Read more.
Pakistan minister visits Red Fort, Qutub Minar
Pakistan federal minister Musadik Masood Malik visited Delhi’s Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar during his trip for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. However, only Humayun’s Tomb was among the four monuments cleared by New Delhi; the Red Fort and Qutub Minar were not on the approved list. Malik skipped the Taj Mahal, Dilli Haat and Qila Rai Pithora, citing a tight schedule. Read more.
Karan Johar backs Deepika's 8-hour shift demand{{/usCountry}}
Pakistan federal minister Musadik Masood Malik visited Delhi’s Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar during his trip for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. However, only Humayun’s Tomb was among the four monuments cleared by New Delhi; the Red Fort and Qutub Minar were not on the approved list. Malik skipped the Taj Mahal, Dilli Haat and Qila Rai Pithora, citing a tight schedule. Read more.
Karan Johar backs Deepika's 8-hour shift demand{{/usCountry}}
Filmmaker Karan Johar has backed Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour workday, saying female actors should have the same right to set work boundaries as male stars. On the upcoming Koffee With Karan episode, Akshay Kumar also supported time-bound schedules, arguing they benefit film sets without affecting creative output. Johar praised Akshay’s work ethic and questioned why Deepika’s request had become a major talking point. Read more.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.