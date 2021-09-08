Home / India News / HT NxT to begin from Sept 9; Abhinav Bindra, Sonakshi Sinha among speakers
HT NxT presents an opportunity to catch up with the Olympians apart from a host of next-generation newsmakers. 
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:15 PM IST

The virtual edition of HT NxT, a platform of Hindustan Times that brings together prominent newsmakers, will be inaugurated virtually on September 9. From September 9 to September 23, there will be sessions every Thursday featuring 17 speakers from areas ranging from sports to entertainment. The list of these stellar speakers includes Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Chhetri, Abhinav Bindra, Naveen Tewari, Dr Navin & Dr Arjun Dang from the Dangs lab, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Rasika and other renowned newsmakers.

 

HT NxT is a first-of-its-kind platform aimed at bringing together the next-generation leaders, newsmakers to discuss the pertinent ideas, harness collective knowledge and experiences and frame innovative solutions for a better future.

The HT NxT session will allow live Q&A with the speakers and participants will also be able to network with other peers and delegates in attendance. The Networking lounge feature will also offer an opportunity to send personal chat requests to other attendees, share business cards and request to schedule a meeting.

To register for HT NxT, visit https://htnxt.virtualeventexp.com/

