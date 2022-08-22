Home / India News / HT podcast: A second Mutiny, a final challenge

HT podcast: A second Mutiny, a final challenge

india news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 12:56 AM IST

The war had ended

The Royal Indian Navy Mutiny started from Bombay, and spread across the country and, at its peak, saw the involvement of 20,000 sailors across almost 100 ships and shore establishments. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

The war had ended. India was inching towards Independence, but a clear political road map and timeline were missing. The Muslim League had stepped up its agitation for Pakistan. It was a turbulent, uncertain time.

And then, in 1946, the Empire was struck with a final blow from within. The Royal Indian Navy Mutiny started from Bombay, and spread across the country and, at its peak, saw the involvement of 20,000 sailors across almost 100 ships and shore establishments.

It sparked popular mobilisation. The Mutiny eventually ended, but 89 years after the Sepoy Mutiny, colonial rule was on its final leg.

In this penultimate episode of the podcast, publisher and author Pramod Kapoor examines the roots of the Mutiny, takes us through the nature of the rebellion, and the nationalist and British response.

Link to podcast: https://www.htsmartcast.com/history-podcasts/1947-road-to-indian-independence/ep-12-a-second-mutiny-a-final-challenge/

