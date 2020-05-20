e-paper
Home / India News / HT Salutes: A Covid +ve doctor found support from an unlikely source

HT Salutes: A Covid +ve doctor found support from an unlikely source

india Updated: May 20, 2020 03:02 IST
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr Aditi Puniya
Dr Aditi Puniya(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT )
         

Dr Aditi Puniya found out she was Covid-positive at 2pm on April 24. By 4pm, people in her colony and all her friends knew about the diagnosis.

The resident welfare association (RWA) of the colony in Ghaziabad where she lived had put up a notice everywhere letting people know she had tested positive, and an NGO had tweeted about it.

“I was surprised. I was getting calls from everywhere about the diagnosis. I don’t think there was any malice behind what the RWA did, they probably just wanted to inform people and did not know what to do,” said Dr Puniya. She is a postgraduate student working in the department of paediatrics in Jag Parvesh Chandra hospital.

Her sister tested negative and was put up in a quarantine centre in Ghaziabad, while Dr Puniya was admitted to a Covid-designated hospital.

But it was not all bad. When her sister returned from quarantine, a neighbour started giving them food thrice a week. “We were not very close earlier; we would just greet each other when we met in the lift or lobby. But we have become very close now. My sister got back home before me. The neighbour called my sister to the balcony and gave her food. She still continues to share food with us,” Dr Puniya said.

Many of her colleagues weren’t as lucky. She first started feeling ill, with a fever and shortness of breath — on April 19, and the head of her department asked her to go back home and get tested as a precaution. When she tested positive, the hospital started contact tracing.

Several members of staff were asked to go into quarantine. “Some of them had very bad experiences, with people not coming close to their house. Our area was declared a containment zone after I tested positive, and groceries were delivered to our houses. But for many others in non-containment areas, getting groceries became difficult during home quarantine, and their neighbours did not help,” she said. Her colleagues stepped up and started bringing groceries to all those who had been quarantined.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
