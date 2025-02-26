Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT This Day: February 27, 2002 -- Parliamentary committee rejects foreign equity in print media

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2025 02:27 PM IST

Among those who opposed FDI were members representing the Left parties, the Congress, and two BJP allies - the Telugu Desam and the Biju Janata Dal

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday voted against the entry of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indian print media.

HT This Day: February 27, 2002 -- Parliamentary committee rejects foreign equity in print media (HT)
HT This Day: February 27, 2002 -- Parliamentary committee rejects foreign equity in print media (HT)

The committee considered two reports with divergent recommendations. One favoured a ban on the entry of foreign equity while the second, prepared in December last year favoured allowing 26 per cent foreign equity with the rider that editorial and management control would remain in the hands of Indian partners.

When discussions began, Congress members voted against FDI, a stand which contrasted the one taken by a Congress member, Pawan Bansal, at a thinly-attended meeting of the committee last December.

This apparently took some members of the committee by surprise leading to commotion, created by those who had been lobbying hard for foreign participation.

But the chairman of the committee, CPI(M)’s Somnath Chatterjee, restored order and put the matter to vote. Sixteen members voted against FDI entry and 10 in favour of it. Soon after the vote, the chairman initiated a discussion on the draft report the panel would approve before it was tabled in Parliament. The report that was finally adopted rejected foreign equity and gave a week’s time for the submission of dissenting notes.

Among those who opposed FDI were members representing the Left parties, the Congress, and two BJP allies - the Telugu Desam and the Biju Janata Dal.

The most vociferous among those who were in favour of FDI was the BJP’s Narendra Mohan. Some members alleged that Mohan, being a media baron, had a “vested interest”.

The minority view represented by Mohan, who has time and again been criticised for lobbying in favour of FDI. was backed by the Shiv Sena’s Pritish Nandy and the DMK representative on the committee.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On