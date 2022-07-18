HT This Day: July 21, 1950 -- Parleys on Kashmir

The crucial tripartite talks on Kashmir, for which the Pakistan Prime Minister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, arrived here this morning, began with a two and a half hour meeting at Government House in the afternoon. The talks are to be resumed tomorrow.

A joint ‘ communique ‘ issued from Government House soon after the meeting stated:

“The Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan and Sir Owen Dixon met in Government House at 4 this afternoon and discussed the Kashmir question. They adjourned at 6-30 p.m. to continue their talks at 10 a.m. tomorrow.”

Though no details of the talks-or any indication of the U.N. Mediator, Sir Owen Dixon’s approach to the Kashmir problem-are available, it is felt that the atmosphere created by the Delhi Pact has facilitated friendly discussion of the whole problem-particularly in view of the Korean situation and the growing menace to world peace.

After today’s joint meeting, Sir < Owen joined the President at tea. Mr C. Rajagopalachari was also present. The Pakistan Prime Minister was the guest of the Prime Minister at dinner tonight.

When the Pakistan Prime Minister arrived at Palam airport this morning, in distinguished gathering, including the Prime Minister, Pandit Nehru, Mr Sri Prakasa, Mr Ismail, Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India, the High Commissioners of Canada, Australia and Ceylon, were present. The President was represented by his Military Secretary, Col. Chatterjee. Before leaving for Government House where he is staying as the President’s guest, the Pakistan Prime Minister inspected a guard of honour presented by the Indian Air Force.

HALF-JESTING ANSWERS

Press correspondents present at the aerodrome tried hard to elicit some clue from Mr Liaquat Ali Khan in regard to the Kashmir talks, but he parried every question with a half-jesting answer. All that he was prepared to say was: “ We hope to solve everything.”

Asked what the political Climate was like, he replied amidst laughter:

“Rain is always a good sign.” He was not also prepared to say what bearing the Korean situation would have on the Kashmir situation, for he replied with a smile: “Every situation in the world has a bearing on one another.” To a query as to how long he proposed to stay in Delhi, he answered evasively: “ It is a very difficult question. As long as it is necessary.”

Then followed a regular barrage of questions:

Q: Do you hope to solve the Kashmir question?

A: We hope to solve everything.

Q: What about Korea?

A: I suppose it will be sol led some day.

Q: How was your visit to the U.S.A.?

A: Very interesting and instructive.

Q: Did you get something?

A: I got myself back.

Q: Will Korea affect Kashmir?

A: They are very far away from each other.

Q: How is the Delhi Pact working?

A: It is working splendidly.

Q: But you complained about the working of the Pact in London?

A: I complained about the Dress in West Bengal and some of the irresponsible leaders.

Q: Is there no truth in what the West Bengal Press says?

A: The Press seldom contains much truth.

Q: But how is the Pakistan Press?

A: It has improved since the Delhi Pact.

It is not yet known how long the - talks will continue. According to the present programme, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan is to leave for Karachi on Saturday evening.